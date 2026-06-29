Recent Release, "Holy Matrimony," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Pastor Shannyn King Sr, Offers Biblical Guidance for Couples Building God-Honoring Marriages
Fresno, CA, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Shannyn King Sr has completed a new book exploring what Scripture teaches about the sacred covenant of marriage and the distinct roles God has established for husbands and wives. "Holy Matrimony: Just Follow the Instructions" draws directly from biblical principles to help couples understand the foundational truths that create thriving unions. The book tackles the real-life challenges every couple encounters—love, communication, intimacy, finances, and family dynamics—providing practical wisdom rooted in God's Word for those preparing for marriage or working to deepen their existing relationships.
With more than twenty years of service as an ordained elder in the Church of God in Christ, International, Pastor King has counseled countless couples and officiated numerous wedding ceremonies, bringing pastoral expertise to every page. His extensive background of 25 years of learning and teaching Scripture infuses the work with theological depth and clarity. Guided by God to develop this book, he draws from personal experience and careful exegetical study of the Bible to illuminate divine principles for matrimonial success.
"Holy Matrimony" equips readers with clarity and encouragement as they discover God's design for marriage and learn how to build Christ-centered partnerships that endure. The book serves as both a road map for engaged couples and a transformative resource for those seeking to strengthen their current relationships through scriptural truth. Readers will find themselves challenged to align their marriages with biblical teaching and inspired to embrace the roles God has appointed for them.
"My prayer is that couples will discover in these pages the joy and stability that come from following God's instructions for marriage," said author Pastor Shannyn King Sr.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Pastor Shannyn King Sr's faith-filled work equips couples with biblical wisdom and practical guidance for creating lasting marriages. This book transforms how readers understand God's design for matrimonial partnership and commitment.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Holy Matrimony" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
With more than twenty years of service as an ordained elder in the Church of God in Christ, International, Pastor King has counseled countless couples and officiated numerous wedding ceremonies, bringing pastoral expertise to every page. His extensive background of 25 years of learning and teaching Scripture infuses the work with theological depth and clarity. Guided by God to develop this book, he draws from personal experience and careful exegetical study of the Bible to illuminate divine principles for matrimonial success.
"Holy Matrimony" equips readers with clarity and encouragement as they discover God's design for marriage and learn how to build Christ-centered partnerships that endure. The book serves as both a road map for engaged couples and a transformative resource for those seeking to strengthen their current relationships through scriptural truth. Readers will find themselves challenged to align their marriages with biblical teaching and inspired to embrace the roles God has appointed for them.
"My prayer is that couples will discover in these pages the joy and stability that come from following God's instructions for marriage," said author Pastor Shannyn King Sr.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Pastor Shannyn King Sr's faith-filled work equips couples with biblical wisdom and practical guidance for creating lasting marriages. This book transforms how readers understand God's design for matrimonial partnership and commitment.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Holy Matrimony" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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