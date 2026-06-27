The Adams Memorial – 2026 Winners of the Adams Public Service Awards
The Adams Memorial Foundation announces the 2026 Adams Public Service Award winners. Kaitlyn Lee of the Potomac School in McLean, Virginia, will attend Harvard College and earns first place. James (Jimmy) Andrew Song of South County High School in Lorton, Virginia, will attend King's College London and earns second place. The award honors graduating seniors who exemplify the civic leadership and public service legacy of the Adams family, from John and Abigail Adams to their descendants.
Washington, DC, June 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Adams Memorial Foundation is thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2026 Adams Public Service Awards. Since 2025, this national scholarship award has recognized graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, civic engagement, and service to their communities.
The first-place recipient of the 2026 Adams Public Service Award, for $1,000, is James (Jimmy) Andrew Song from South County High School in Lorton, Virginia. Jimmy will attend King’s College in London.
The second-place recipient of the 2026 Adams Public Service Award, for $500, is Kaitlyn Lee, from the Potomac School in McLean, Virginia. This fall, Kaitlyn will attend Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The Adams Public Service Award was established to honor students and young leaders who have demonstrated exceptional civic responsibility, community leadership, and service Inspired by the integrity and selfless public service of the Adams family—from John and Abigail Adams to John Quincy, Louisa Catherine, and Charles Francis Adams—the scholarship aims to uplift the next generation of civic-minded leaders. Kaitlyn and Jimmy represent the very best of their peers and have demonstrated exemplary academic achievement. They are distinguished in their commitment to mentorship and civic education, reflecting the values that John and Abigail Adams possessed through their entire lives and passed to their children.
Kaitlyn’s application highlighted her leadership exploring education and healthcare in the STEM fields, where she has achieved national recognition as a student researcher. Her artificial intelligence research, STEM field mentoring, and advocacy for young women in academics and athletics demonstrate her exceptional passion and skill. Her essay took inspiration from Abigail Adams in exploring expanding opportunity among a civically engaged society.
“’Remember the ladies’ was Abigail Adams’ call to expand opportunity,” Kaitlyn said. “Whether in golf, robotics, or AI research, I’ve sought to create spaces where others feel empowered to belong and contribute. I’m honored to be an Adams Public Service Award recipient.”
Jimmy’s application described his work as a mathematics mentor, teaching assistant, student leader, and volunteer. He demonstrated his commitment to civic education and engagement through his participation in the Virginia Boys State of the American Legion Leadership program as well as his time as an election page during the 2025 Virginia General Election. His essay cited Abigail and John Quincy Adams as exemplifying the kind of lifelong service and principled leadership to which he aspires.
“I am honored to receive the Adams Public Service Award and grateful to the Adams Memorial Foundation for this recognition.” Jimmy said. “John Quincy Adams and Abigail Adams demonstrated that leadership is defined not by titles, but by a lifelong commitment to service, and I hope to carry that legacy of civic engagement, mentorship, and community impact into my studies at King’s College London and beyond.” The Adams Memorial Foundation is encouraged by the character, talent, and level of achievement that have been demonstrated by these students and is proud to recognize their hard work by granting them the 2026 Adams Public Service Award. Their success will remind us that the continued existence of our constitutional republic will depend on intellectually and socially engaged students and community.
For more information on the Adams Memorial Commission, update s on the memorial’s progress, or ways to get involved, please reach out to us.
Media Contact: Lauren Waite 503-551-3029 or lwaite@theadamsmemorial.org
The first-place recipient of the 2026 Adams Public Service Award, for $1,000, is James (Jimmy) Andrew Song from South County High School in Lorton, Virginia. Jimmy will attend King’s College in London.
The second-place recipient of the 2026 Adams Public Service Award, for $500, is Kaitlyn Lee, from the Potomac School in McLean, Virginia. This fall, Kaitlyn will attend Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The Adams Public Service Award was established to honor students and young leaders who have demonstrated exceptional civic responsibility, community leadership, and service Inspired by the integrity and selfless public service of the Adams family—from John and Abigail Adams to John Quincy, Louisa Catherine, and Charles Francis Adams—the scholarship aims to uplift the next generation of civic-minded leaders. Kaitlyn and Jimmy represent the very best of their peers and have demonstrated exemplary academic achievement. They are distinguished in their commitment to mentorship and civic education, reflecting the values that John and Abigail Adams possessed through their entire lives and passed to their children.
Kaitlyn’s application highlighted her leadership exploring education and healthcare in the STEM fields, where she has achieved national recognition as a student researcher. Her artificial intelligence research, STEM field mentoring, and advocacy for young women in academics and athletics demonstrate her exceptional passion and skill. Her essay took inspiration from Abigail Adams in exploring expanding opportunity among a civically engaged society.
“’Remember the ladies’ was Abigail Adams’ call to expand opportunity,” Kaitlyn said. “Whether in golf, robotics, or AI research, I’ve sought to create spaces where others feel empowered to belong and contribute. I’m honored to be an Adams Public Service Award recipient.”
Jimmy’s application described his work as a mathematics mentor, teaching assistant, student leader, and volunteer. He demonstrated his commitment to civic education and engagement through his participation in the Virginia Boys State of the American Legion Leadership program as well as his time as an election page during the 2025 Virginia General Election. His essay cited Abigail and John Quincy Adams as exemplifying the kind of lifelong service and principled leadership to which he aspires.
“I am honored to receive the Adams Public Service Award and grateful to the Adams Memorial Foundation for this recognition.” Jimmy said. “John Quincy Adams and Abigail Adams demonstrated that leadership is defined not by titles, but by a lifelong commitment to service, and I hope to carry that legacy of civic engagement, mentorship, and community impact into my studies at King’s College London and beyond.” The Adams Memorial Foundation is encouraged by the character, talent, and level of achievement that have been demonstrated by these students and is proud to recognize their hard work by granting them the 2026 Adams Public Service Award. Their success will remind us that the continued existence of our constitutional republic will depend on intellectually and socially engaged students and community.
For more information on the Adams Memorial Commission, update s on the memorial’s progress, or ways to get involved, please reach out to us.
Media Contact: Lauren Waite 503-551-3029 or lwaite@theadamsmemorial.org
Contact
The Adams Memorial FoundationContact
Lauren Waite
503-551-3029
theadamsmemorial.org
Lauren Waite
503-551-3029
theadamsmemorial.org
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