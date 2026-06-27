The Adams Memorial – 2026 Winners of the Adams Public Service Awards

The Adams Memorial Foundation announces the 2026 Adams Public Service Award winners. Kaitlyn Lee of the Potomac School in McLean, Virginia, will attend Harvard College and earns first place. James (Jimmy) Andrew Song of South County High School in Lorton, Virginia, will attend King's College London and earns second place. The award honors graduating seniors who exemplify the civic leadership and public service legacy of the Adams family, from John and Abigail Adams to their descendants.