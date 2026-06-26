River Valley Smile Center Expands Access to All-on-4 Dental Implants for Patients Across the River Valley
Fort Smith dental practice highlights growing availability of full-arch dental implant treatment designed to restore smiles, function, and confidence.
Fort Smith, AR, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- River Valley Smile Center is expanding awareness and access to All-on-4 dental implant treatment, helping more patients explore a long-term solution for extensive tooth loss, failing teeth, and traditional dentures.
As demand for full-arch tooth replacement continues to grow, River Valley Smile Center is increasing its focus on All-on-4 dental implants, a treatment designed to replace an entire arch of teeth using four strategically placed dental implants. The procedure offers an alternative to removable dentures and provides patients with a stable, fixed restoration that looks and functions more like natural teeth.
For many individuals, tooth loss affects more than just their appearance. Missing or failing teeth can impact daily activities such as eating, speaking, and socializing, often leading people to avoid certain foods or situations altogether. All-on-4 dental implants are designed to restore both function and aesthetics while supporting long-term oral health.
"Where we see a lot of benefit, people that are in normal dentures or conventional dentures, and they can’t taste their food, they’re not functioning well, when they smile their dentures move around or fall out, they can’t be socially comfortable," said Dr. Johnson of River Valley Smile Center. "And the All-on-4 what it allows you to do is fix those teeth, physically attach them to the implants in the mouth and then the patient is much more comfortable. They can feel a lot more in their mouth, their tissue is exposed, they can taste the food again, they can feel the food, which really increases your joy in eating and having social activity."
River Valley Smile Center performs the entire All-on-4 treatment process in-house, including consultation, treatment planning, surgical placement, and final restoration. This comprehensive approach allows patients to work with one team throughout the process while benefiting from advanced imaging and treatment planning technology used to evaluate candidacy and guide treatment.
The practice has successfully completed numerous full-arch dental implant cases and continues to invest in technology, training, and patient education to make this life-changing treatment more accessible to individuals throughout western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.
While All-on-4 dental implants are not the right solution for every patient, candidates often include those with extensive tooth loss, multiple failing teeth, severe dental deterioration, or ongoing frustration with removable dentures. Financing options are available to help qualified patients move forward with treatment.
River Valley Smile Center encourages individuals interested in learning more about All-on-4 dental implants to schedule a consultation and explore whether full-arch restoration may be right for them.
For more information, visit https://rivervalleysmiles.com/get-dental-implants/.
River Valley Smile Center is a leading dental and orthodontic practice located in Fort Smith. With a commitment to excellence, the center provides a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more. The experienced team at River Valley Smile Center is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and promoting oral health within the community.
As demand for full-arch tooth replacement continues to grow, River Valley Smile Center is increasing its focus on All-on-4 dental implants, a treatment designed to replace an entire arch of teeth using four strategically placed dental implants. The procedure offers an alternative to removable dentures and provides patients with a stable, fixed restoration that looks and functions more like natural teeth.
For many individuals, tooth loss affects more than just their appearance. Missing or failing teeth can impact daily activities such as eating, speaking, and socializing, often leading people to avoid certain foods or situations altogether. All-on-4 dental implants are designed to restore both function and aesthetics while supporting long-term oral health.
"Where we see a lot of benefit, people that are in normal dentures or conventional dentures, and they can’t taste their food, they’re not functioning well, when they smile their dentures move around or fall out, they can’t be socially comfortable," said Dr. Johnson of River Valley Smile Center. "And the All-on-4 what it allows you to do is fix those teeth, physically attach them to the implants in the mouth and then the patient is much more comfortable. They can feel a lot more in their mouth, their tissue is exposed, they can taste the food again, they can feel the food, which really increases your joy in eating and having social activity."
River Valley Smile Center performs the entire All-on-4 treatment process in-house, including consultation, treatment planning, surgical placement, and final restoration. This comprehensive approach allows patients to work with one team throughout the process while benefiting from advanced imaging and treatment planning technology used to evaluate candidacy and guide treatment.
The practice has successfully completed numerous full-arch dental implant cases and continues to invest in technology, training, and patient education to make this life-changing treatment more accessible to individuals throughout western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.
While All-on-4 dental implants are not the right solution for every patient, candidates often include those with extensive tooth loss, multiple failing teeth, severe dental deterioration, or ongoing frustration with removable dentures. Financing options are available to help qualified patients move forward with treatment.
River Valley Smile Center encourages individuals interested in learning more about All-on-4 dental implants to schedule a consultation and explore whether full-arch restoration may be right for them.
For more information, visit https://rivervalleysmiles.com/get-dental-implants/.
River Valley Smile Center is a leading dental and orthodontic practice located in Fort Smith. With a commitment to excellence, the center provides a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more. The experienced team at River Valley Smile Center is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and promoting oral health within the community.
Contact
River Valley Smile CenterContact
Dr. Charles Liggett
479-646-0706
https://rivervalleysmiles.com
Dr. Charles Liggett
479-646-0706
https://rivervalleysmiles.com
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