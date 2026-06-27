Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Ewing, NJ, June 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin will present a special conference on July 15, 2026, at The Mercer County Board of Agriculture, located at 1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50+ years of experience in observing animals shines through in this conference, which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: The Grandin Papers.
Her professional training as a scientist and her amazing life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science. Her portrait now joins the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
Benefit from over five decades of animal welfare expertise with Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned livestock handling facility designer and Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.
You will learn:
• The importance of environmental enrichment for pigs
• Effective horse training techniques
• How animals perceive novel objects
• The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants
• How to best prepare animals for the slaughter process
Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50+ years of experience in observing animals shines through in this conference, which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: The Grandin Papers.
Her professional training as a scientist and her amazing life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science. Her portrait now joins the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
Benefit from over five decades of animal welfare expertise with Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned livestock handling facility designer and Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.
You will learn:
• The importance of environmental enrichment for pigs
• Effective horse training techniques
• How animals perceive novel objects
• The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants
• How to best prepare animals for the slaughter process
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
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