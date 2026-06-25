P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Hosts Sold Out Networking Event at The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage
Farmingdale, NY, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized hosted a sold-out networking event, “An Evening of Connection & Influence,” on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage in Bethpage, New York.
The exclusive evening brought together a dynamic group of 40 professional women for an intimate night of connection, conversation, and collaboration. Designed to encourage meaningful relationships and new business opportunities, the event offered attendees the chance to introduce themselves, share their work, and connect with other like-minded women.
Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner and wine, shopping vendors, and a special two-minute spotlight opportunity where each woman had the chance to speak about who she is, what she does, and how she serves others through her work or business. The event created an inspiring atmosphere where women could support one another, exchange ideas, and strengthen their professional networks.
The event was led by Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R. and publisher of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Through events like this, DeCosimo continues her mission of bringing accomplished women together to empower, inspire, and elevate one another.
“This evening was exactly what P.O.W.E.R. is all about - women coming together, making connections, sharing their stories, and supporting one another,” said DeCosimo. “The turnout and energy in the room were incredible. It was a true reminder of what happens when strong, motivated women gather with purpose.”
The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage provided a beautiful setting for the evening, allowing attendees to enjoy dinner, networking, and conversation in an elegant and comfortable environment.
“P.O.W.E.R. gives a special thanks to Sarah-Anne Huenke and The Bristal team for a delicious buffet and the perfect backdrop for the event,” said DeCosimo. The success of the event reflects P.O.W.E.R.’s continued commitment to creating opportunities for women to be seen, heard, recognized, and connected.
For more information about becoming a member, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION OF WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE RECOGNIZED)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another to reach new heights. Its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities for recognition, meaningful business relationships, and access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. To nominate yourself or someone you know, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/.
The exclusive evening brought together a dynamic group of 40 professional women for an intimate night of connection, conversation, and collaboration. Designed to encourage meaningful relationships and new business opportunities, the event offered attendees the chance to introduce themselves, share their work, and connect with other like-minded women.
Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner and wine, shopping vendors, and a special two-minute spotlight opportunity where each woman had the chance to speak about who she is, what she does, and how she serves others through her work or business. The event created an inspiring atmosphere where women could support one another, exchange ideas, and strengthen their professional networks.
The event was led by Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R. and publisher of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Through events like this, DeCosimo continues her mission of bringing accomplished women together to empower, inspire, and elevate one another.
“This evening was exactly what P.O.W.E.R. is all about - women coming together, making connections, sharing their stories, and supporting one another,” said DeCosimo. “The turnout and energy in the room were incredible. It was a true reminder of what happens when strong, motivated women gather with purpose.”
The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage provided a beautiful setting for the evening, allowing attendees to enjoy dinner, networking, and conversation in an elegant and comfortable environment.
“P.O.W.E.R. gives a special thanks to Sarah-Anne Huenke and The Bristal team for a delicious buffet and the perfect backdrop for the event,” said DeCosimo. The success of the event reflects P.O.W.E.R.’s continued commitment to creating opportunities for women to be seen, heard, recognized, and connected.
For more information about becoming a member, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION OF WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE RECOGNIZED)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another to reach new heights. Its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities for recognition, meaningful business relationships, and access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. To nominate yourself or someone you know, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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