Stonewell Productions Announces the Re-Production of "No Gap to Get Through" with hybrid technology
"Hybrid production is the definitive future of media," explains T. Stonewell. "By anchoring our work in authentic human performances and 4K footage, then enhancing it with AI, we eliminate the immense costs and risks of traditional sets. It is the safest, most cost-efficient path forward, delivering uncompromising, stadium-grade quality without ever losing the human soul of the art."
Gyor, Hungary, June 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stonewell Productions has announced the 2026 re-production and remastering of Atomm’s 2018 track, "No Gap to Get Through." The updated release is accompanied by a new hybrid music and lyric video that integrates traditional recording techniques with modern digital rendering.
The single retains its original 1980s disco-rock arrangement while being updated to meet 2026 audio mastering standards. To achieve this, Stonewell Productions utilized a "hybrid" production methodology. The track relies on authentic human vocal and instrumental stems as its core foundation, which are then processed and layered using current AI-driven digital audio software.
The accompanying music video applies a parallel visual technique. The studio combined real-world 4K video recordings and live-action footage with market-leading AI visual generation tools to create a multilayered viewing experience.
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell, Acting Art Director of Stonewell Productions, noted that the release addresses themes of interpersonal disconnect.
"This music video builds a vital bridge between generations," stated Stonewell. "It tackles an ever-relevant topic: the invisible gaps between people in love that sometimes feel impossible to cross. Beneath its upbeat tempo, 'No Gap to Get Through' carries a crucial message about the absolute necessity of in-relationship communication."
Alongside the single's release, Stonewell Productions announced a strategic shift in its broader corporate focus. Citing a growing industry demand for substantive media, the studio will transition its primary resources away from new content creation to focus on structuring and distributing its extensive catalog of existing intellectual properties. The company will simultaneously continue operating its talent management and mentorship programs for emerging artists.
Release Information:
Video Availability: The hybrid music and lyric video is currently available for public streaming on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/wlH5a8UykiU?si=xbynwev0GmiF6duF
Global Audio Release: The fully remastered single will hit Spotify, YoutóTube Music, and all major global streaming platforms on July 6, 2026.
The single retains its original 1980s disco-rock arrangement while being updated to meet 2026 audio mastering standards. To achieve this, Stonewell Productions utilized a "hybrid" production methodology. The track relies on authentic human vocal and instrumental stems as its core foundation, which are then processed and layered using current AI-driven digital audio software.
The accompanying music video applies a parallel visual technique. The studio combined real-world 4K video recordings and live-action footage with market-leading AI visual generation tools to create a multilayered viewing experience.
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell, Acting Art Director of Stonewell Productions, noted that the release addresses themes of interpersonal disconnect.
"This music video builds a vital bridge between generations," stated Stonewell. "It tackles an ever-relevant topic: the invisible gaps between people in love that sometimes feel impossible to cross. Beneath its upbeat tempo, 'No Gap to Get Through' carries a crucial message about the absolute necessity of in-relationship communication."
Alongside the single's release, Stonewell Productions announced a strategic shift in its broader corporate focus. Citing a growing industry demand for substantive media, the studio will transition its primary resources away from new content creation to focus on structuring and distributing its extensive catalog of existing intellectual properties. The company will simultaneously continue operating its talent management and mentorship programs for emerging artists.
Release Information:
Video Availability: The hybrid music and lyric video is currently available for public streaming on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/wlH5a8UykiU?si=xbynwev0GmiF6duF
Global Audio Release: The fully remastered single will hit Spotify, YoutóTube Music, and all major global streaming platforms on July 6, 2026.
Contact
Stonewell Empire LimitedContact
Alexandra Stonewell
+36703402756
https://www.stonewellart.com
contact via email is preferred
Alexandra Stonewell
+36703402756
https://www.stonewellart.com
contact via email is preferred
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