Bobbie J. Miller’s Newly Released "The Chains We Don’t Know We Have" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Freedom and Inner Healing Through Faith in Jesus Christ

“The Chains We Don’t Know We Have: A Guide to Freedom Through the Power of the Blood of Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bobbie J. Miller is an inspiring and instructive work that explores overcoming hidden spiritual strongholds, emotional wounds, and past trauma through biblical truth and personal testimony.