Bobbie J. Miller’s Newly Released "The Chains We Don’t Know We Have" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Freedom and Inner Healing Through Faith in Jesus Christ
“The Chains We Don’t Know We Have: A Guide to Freedom Through the Power of the Blood of Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bobbie J. Miller is an inspiring and instructive work that explores overcoming hidden spiritual strongholds, emotional wounds, and past trauma through biblical truth and personal testimony.
Irvine, KY, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Chains We Don’t Know We Have: A Guide to Freedom Through the Power of the Blood of Jesus”: a compelling and faith-driven exploration of spiritual deliverance, healing, and transformation. “The Chains We Don’t Know We Have: A Guide to Freedom Through the Power of the Blood of Jesus” is the creation of published author, Bobbie J. Miller, who grew up in Eastern Kentucky in a Christian, Bible-believing family and is now married with two children. A graduate of Chamberlain College of Nursing with a bachelor’s degree in science, she discovered her gift for singing at a young age and later became a worship leader after giving her life to Jesus Christ. Alongside her musical ministry, she has a strong calling to teach God’s Word, leading her to start a women’s mentorship program. Through her own journey of deliverance and inner healing, she developed a deep passion for helping others experience the transformative power of Jesus and is dedicated to ministry and breaking spiritual strongholds.
Miller shares, “Using her own life as an example, the author gives biblical instructions on how to break free from the enemy’s clutches in areas of life that we don’t even know he is influencing. She describes how deep-seated wounds can leave the door open for the enemy to sneak through. She recalls how God delivered her from unforgiveness and anger and how He healed her heart. There are many doorways that give the enemy entrance into our souls. By believing the Word of God and trusting fully in the Holy Spirit, Bobbie shows how each one of God’s children can be delivered fully and set free from all the power of the enemy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobbie J. Miller’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and practical guide to recognizing spiritual barriers and embracing a renewed life of purpose, healing, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Chains We Don’t Know We Have: A Guide to Freedom Through the Power of the Blood of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Chains We Don’t Know We Have: A Guide to Freedom Through the Power of the Blood of Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miller shares, “Using her own life as an example, the author gives biblical instructions on how to break free from the enemy’s clutches in areas of life that we don’t even know he is influencing. She describes how deep-seated wounds can leave the door open for the enemy to sneak through. She recalls how God delivered her from unforgiveness and anger and how He healed her heart. There are many doorways that give the enemy entrance into our souls. By believing the Word of God and trusting fully in the Holy Spirit, Bobbie shows how each one of God’s children can be delivered fully and set free from all the power of the enemy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobbie J. Miller’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and practical guide to recognizing spiritual barriers and embracing a renewed life of purpose, healing, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Chains We Don’t Know We Have: A Guide to Freedom Through the Power of the Blood of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Chains We Don’t Know We Have: A Guide to Freedom Through the Power of the Blood of Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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