Recent Release, "The Battle of Ashkara," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Em. L., Bole Explores Divine Warriors Who Must Awaken and Fight Ancient Darkness
Tallahassee, FL, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Em. L. Bole has completed a new book, "The Battle of Ashkara," a fantasy narrative centered on two celestial warriors reborn into human form with no recollection of their sacred purpose. Seraphim and Malrik were once bound by flame and chosen to stand against the Shadow in the realm of Ashkara, but their memories were sealed upon arrival on Earth. Now scattered across mortal existence, they must piece together fragmented visions and awaken to their true calling before the darkness consumes all worlds.
As a spiritual storyteller and intuitive energy healer, Em. L. Bole brings an authentic spiritual resonance to her work. Her attunement to the sacred and unseen realms infuses every page with the weight of celestial mythology. Drawing from deep personal reflection and a profound understanding of soul journeys, she crafts a narrative that bridges the material and divine, inviting readers into territories where inner transformation mirrors outer warfare.
"The Battle of Ashkara" examines themes of remembrance, sacrifice, and the eternal struggle between light and shadow. As Seraphim and Malrik reconnect with spirit kin Vaelen and Nyriel, they discover that their descent into humanity was never a fall, but rather a transformative mission. Readers will uncover the profound truth that love transcends forgetting, that purpose endures beneath circumstance, and that the sacred fire within each soul awaits only recognition. This enthralling tale culminates in a convergence of archangels, prophets, and earthbound guardians—a host of warriors united for the final battle that will restore celestial balance.
"The Battle of Ashkara is my soul's offering to those who sense the ancient fire within," said Bole. "Through Seraphim and Malrik's journey, I hope readers recognize their own divine spark—that they, too, are warriors of light, called home to remember what was always theirs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Em. L. Bole's evocative work transports readers into a richly imagined realm where celestial and mortal worlds collide. This narrative awakens the soul to its deeper purpose and reminds us that our most profound transformations often occur in our moments of greatest forgetting.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Battle of Ashkara" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a spiritual storyteller and intuitive energy healer, Em. L. Bole brings an authentic spiritual resonance to her work. Her attunement to the sacred and unseen realms infuses every page with the weight of celestial mythology. Drawing from deep personal reflection and a profound understanding of soul journeys, she crafts a narrative that bridges the material and divine, inviting readers into territories where inner transformation mirrors outer warfare.
"The Battle of Ashkara" examines themes of remembrance, sacrifice, and the eternal struggle between light and shadow. As Seraphim and Malrik reconnect with spirit kin Vaelen and Nyriel, they discover that their descent into humanity was never a fall, but rather a transformative mission. Readers will uncover the profound truth that love transcends forgetting, that purpose endures beneath circumstance, and that the sacred fire within each soul awaits only recognition. This enthralling tale culminates in a convergence of archangels, prophets, and earthbound guardians—a host of warriors united for the final battle that will restore celestial balance.
"The Battle of Ashkara is my soul's offering to those who sense the ancient fire within," said Bole. "Through Seraphim and Malrik's journey, I hope readers recognize their own divine spark—that they, too, are warriors of light, called home to remember what was always theirs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Em. L. Bole's evocative work transports readers into a richly imagined realm where celestial and mortal worlds collide. This narrative awakens the soul to its deeper purpose and reminds us that our most profound transformations often occur in our moments of greatest forgetting.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Battle of Ashkara" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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