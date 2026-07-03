Recent Release, "Había una vez un hombre llamado Adán," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Susan Greer, Explores Humanity's Journey from Paradise to Redemption
Algonquin, IL, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan Greer has completed a new book, "Había una vez un hombre llamado Adán," which presents a profound yet accessible narrative of creation and consequence. The story begins in a realm of perfect harmony where all exists in divine order, only to witness how a single act of disobedience shatters that idyllic existence. Through this timeless account, readers encounter the pivotal moment when humanity's choice fundamentally altered the course of creation, setting the stage for an epic spiritual journey.
A Chicago native who grew up in the northwest suburbs, Greer has always held faith and family as her greatest treasures. Her passion for connecting with others and sharing the message of Jesus has become central to her life's purpose. This deeply personal commitment infuses her work with authenticity and spiritual sincerity, as she seeks to illuminate the transformative power of God's love through storytelling.
In "Había una vez un hombre llamado Adán," Greer explores the profound themes of obedience, consequence, and divine restoration. Readers will discover how God's unwavering purpose transcends human failure, working tirelessly to mend the fractured relationship between Creator and creation. The narrative reveals that even when paradise is lost through our choices, redemption remains possible through God's relentless grace, offering hope to all who seek reconciliation with their Maker.
"I wanted to share this timeless story in a way that touches hearts of all ages," said Greer. "Through simple yet profound language, I hope readers understand that God's love and plan for restoration never abandon us, no matter how far we've fallen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Greer's enlightening work invites readers into one of humanity's most sacred narratives, revealing the eternal arc of redemption woven throughout our spiritual heritage. This story reminds us that God's commitment to restoring mankind remains constant across generations.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Había una vez un hombre llamado Adán" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A Chicago native who grew up in the northwest suburbs, Greer has always held faith and family as her greatest treasures. Her passion for connecting with others and sharing the message of Jesus has become central to her life's purpose. This deeply personal commitment infuses her work with authenticity and spiritual sincerity, as she seeks to illuminate the transformative power of God's love through storytelling.
In "Había una vez un hombre llamado Adán," Greer explores the profound themes of obedience, consequence, and divine restoration. Readers will discover how God's unwavering purpose transcends human failure, working tirelessly to mend the fractured relationship between Creator and creation. The narrative reveals that even when paradise is lost through our choices, redemption remains possible through God's relentless grace, offering hope to all who seek reconciliation with their Maker.
"I wanted to share this timeless story in a way that touches hearts of all ages," said Greer. "Through simple yet profound language, I hope readers understand that God's love and plan for restoration never abandon us, no matter how far we've fallen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Greer's enlightening work invites readers into one of humanity's most sacred narratives, revealing the eternal arc of redemption woven throughout our spiritual heritage. This story reminds us that God's commitment to restoring mankind remains constant across generations.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Había una vez un hombre llamado Adán" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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