Kathryn Brown’s Newly Released "The Chicken Coop" is a Charming and Educational Children’s Story About Family, Farm Life, and Problem-Solving
“The Chicken Coop” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathryn Brown is a heartwarming and engaging children’s story that introduces young readers to backyard farming, responsibility, and creative problem-solving.
Altus, OK, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Chicken Coop”: a delightful and thoughtfully written children’s story that blends gentle humor, real-life inspiration, and valuable life lessons. “The Chicken Coop” is the creation of published author, Kathryn Brown, who grew up on a third-generation family farm in southern Colorado, where she helped raise chickens just like her parents and grandparents before her. Today, she lives in Oklahoma with her husband and children, who are also fascinated by chickens.
Brown shares, ““Introduce the wonder of backyard chicken’s to your little ones! It all starts when “daddy bought a hammer . . .”
Told from the child’s perspective, The Chicken Coop is an adorable tale about a family that builds a chicken coop for their backyard flock. As time passes and the chickens grow, exciting discoveries are made! But when the family finds an mischievous unexpected visitor, they set out to remove their unwanted guest. When their first plan fails, the family must try a new approach to protecting their flock.
This child-friendly tale explores the challenges of scavengers in a farm environment, encourages curiosity, introduces problem solving skills, and presents the reality of food sourcing in an age appropriate manner.
Written with young children in mind, this story reads with a memorable flow to facilitate reading along for young learners.
Based on a true story from the author’s life on a farm and beautifully illustrated, this book is sure to become a favorite for readers of all ages children and parents alike!
This book is the perfect gift for children who love animals or as a fun addition to the library of families considering introducing chickens to their own backyard!
Fall in love with The Chicken Coop today!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathryn Brown’s new book is a perfect choice for children who love animals, as well as families interested in backyard farming or hands-on learning experiences.
Consumers can purchase “The Chicken Coop” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Chicken Coop”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brown shares, ““Introduce the wonder of backyard chicken’s to your little ones! It all starts when “daddy bought a hammer . . .”
Told from the child’s perspective, The Chicken Coop is an adorable tale about a family that builds a chicken coop for their backyard flock. As time passes and the chickens grow, exciting discoveries are made! But when the family finds an mischievous unexpected visitor, they set out to remove their unwanted guest. When their first plan fails, the family must try a new approach to protecting their flock.
This child-friendly tale explores the challenges of scavengers in a farm environment, encourages curiosity, introduces problem solving skills, and presents the reality of food sourcing in an age appropriate manner.
Written with young children in mind, this story reads with a memorable flow to facilitate reading along for young learners.
Based on a true story from the author’s life on a farm and beautifully illustrated, this book is sure to become a favorite for readers of all ages children and parents alike!
This book is the perfect gift for children who love animals or as a fun addition to the library of families considering introducing chickens to their own backyard!
Fall in love with The Chicken Coop today!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathryn Brown’s new book is a perfect choice for children who love animals, as well as families interested in backyard farming or hands-on learning experiences.
Consumers can purchase “The Chicken Coop” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Chicken Coop”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories