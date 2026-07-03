Sara Denise Ward’s Newly Released "Wounded Souls" Offers Hope, Healing, and Restoration for Those Facing Life’s Visible and Invisible Wounds
“Wounded Souls” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sara Denise Ward is an inspiring faith-based work that explores emotional, spiritual, and mental healing through the power of God’s Word.
Odenton, MD, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Wounded Souls”: a powerful message of hope, healing, and restoration for those navigating life’s deepest challenges. “Wounded Souls” is the creation of published author, Sara Denise Ward, a native of Mount Olive, North Carolina, who later relocated to Maryland, where she completed her education. She earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology, graduating summa cum laude from Bowie State University, and has pursued further studies in human resource development and ministry. She was a devoted member of From the Heart Church Ministries for over three decades. Currently, she serves on the Ministerial Leadership Team at Word Empowerment Ministries. She is a passionate Christ-centered woman of faith who is dedicated to evangelism, mentoring, and restoring families. Ward is deeply committed to impacting and restoring her community through faith and service. She has been married for forty-four years and is a proud mother and grandmother.
Ward shares, “As I looked out the window at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, I witnessed our heroic soldiers walking back and forth across the campus. Although I noticed some of our brave soldiers had physical wounds, I also began to ponder how many of our soldiers and so many others in life, in general, have not only physical wounds and scars but who also have invisible wounds that tend to go overlooked because we cannot see the wounds that come as a result of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a bad relationship, emotional wounds, behavioral issues, cognitive inabilities, or some other mental health challenge.
Wounded Souls is a book of hope, healing, comfort, and restoration for all people whether you served as an honored soldier in the military, as a leader, as a husband/father, as a wife/mother, as a teacher, as a youth leader, or as a soldier in the Army of the Lord (the Body of Christ). If you have ever been brokenhearted, wounded in spirit, have physical and/or mental wounds, suffered from the loss of a dear loved one, struggled with diverse addictions, homelessness, distressed because of the chaos we see in our world, or just simply discouraged that your life is not turning out as you anticipated, then this book is a must read for you. It should lift your spirit, give you hope, encouragement, strength, and the courage to continue to strive in life to follow your passion and dreams. The anointed words in this book will transform our lives, if we open our hearts, minds, and let the words be a balm for our wounded souls.
The good news is that for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose. As there is a time of war and peace, there is also a time to heal, to build up, to laugh, and to dance. Wounded Souls is another tool of truth (God’s Word is truth) for our toolbox to allow our hearts, minds, and wounded souls to be made whole. As we read this life altering book, I desire that our wounds will be healed, families will be restored, and all people will be reconciled to God, through his son, Jesus Christ. Now allow your healing to begin.
This superb book is threaded with tools, resources, and strategies that increase readers’ understanding of the potential for hope, healing, and overcoming. With the turn of every page of Wounded Souls, I found myself thanking God for Denise’s having awakened in me a cathartic reconsideration of my own and others’ moral vulnerabilities, which alerted me to previously overlooked imagery of sickness, injury, and woundability that is prominent in the news as well as in the texts I teach.
—Teresa Gilliams, PhD, Professor of English, Albright College”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sara Denise Ward’s new book serves as a compassionate and uplifting resource for individuals seeking renewal, strength, and a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Wounded Souls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wounded Souls”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ward shares, “As I looked out the window at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, I witnessed our heroic soldiers walking back and forth across the campus. Although I noticed some of our brave soldiers had physical wounds, I also began to ponder how many of our soldiers and so many others in life, in general, have not only physical wounds and scars but who also have invisible wounds that tend to go overlooked because we cannot see the wounds that come as a result of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a bad relationship, emotional wounds, behavioral issues, cognitive inabilities, or some other mental health challenge.
Wounded Souls is a book of hope, healing, comfort, and restoration for all people whether you served as an honored soldier in the military, as a leader, as a husband/father, as a wife/mother, as a teacher, as a youth leader, or as a soldier in the Army of the Lord (the Body of Christ). If you have ever been brokenhearted, wounded in spirit, have physical and/or mental wounds, suffered from the loss of a dear loved one, struggled with diverse addictions, homelessness, distressed because of the chaos we see in our world, or just simply discouraged that your life is not turning out as you anticipated, then this book is a must read for you. It should lift your spirit, give you hope, encouragement, strength, and the courage to continue to strive in life to follow your passion and dreams. The anointed words in this book will transform our lives, if we open our hearts, minds, and let the words be a balm for our wounded souls.
The good news is that for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose. As there is a time of war and peace, there is also a time to heal, to build up, to laugh, and to dance. Wounded Souls is another tool of truth (God’s Word is truth) for our toolbox to allow our hearts, minds, and wounded souls to be made whole. As we read this life altering book, I desire that our wounds will be healed, families will be restored, and all people will be reconciled to God, through his son, Jesus Christ. Now allow your healing to begin.
This superb book is threaded with tools, resources, and strategies that increase readers’ understanding of the potential for hope, healing, and overcoming. With the turn of every page of Wounded Souls, I found myself thanking God for Denise’s having awakened in me a cathartic reconsideration of my own and others’ moral vulnerabilities, which alerted me to previously overlooked imagery of sickness, injury, and woundability that is prominent in the news as well as in the texts I teach.
—Teresa Gilliams, PhD, Professor of English, Albright College”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sara Denise Ward’s new book serves as a compassionate and uplifting resource for individuals seeking renewal, strength, and a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Wounded Souls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wounded Souls”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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