Recent Release "The Wonderful Wonders of God" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Carol Strout Invites Young Readers to Discover God's Magnificent Creation
Red Lion, PA, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carol Strout has completed a new book, "The Wonderful Wonders of God," designed to open children's eyes to the remarkable handiwork of their Creator. Through engaging exploration, this work guides young minds on a journey through the natural world, celebrating the extraordinary diversity and intricate design found in God's creation. Each page encourages readers to pause and marvel at the wonders that often go unnoticed in our daily lives.
Drawing from her deep faith and years of experience as a grandmother and devoted member of her church community, Strout brings a warm, nurturing perspective to spiritual education. Her conviction that God's Word serves as a roadmap for life infuses every message in this book with authenticity and purpose. Living in a small suburban community in southern Pennsylvania, she understands the importance of helping young people develop a meaningful relationship with their faith from an early age.
"The Wonderful Wonders of God" presents themes of gratitude, awe, and divine creation that will resonate with children seeking to deepen their appreciation for God's artistry. Readers will discover how the natural world around them testifies to the Creator's boundless love and wisdom. This charming volume equips young hearts with a foundation for recognizing God's presence and generosity in every aspect of creation.
"I wanted to help children understand that God's hand is evident everywhere we look," said author Carol Strout. "By drawing attention to the beautiful details of creation, I hope readers develop a lasting sense of wonder and gratitude toward our Creator."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Strout's heartwarming work instills in young readers a profound appreciation for God's creation and design. It strengthens the spiritual connection between children and their faith during critical developmental years.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Wonderful Wonders of God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her deep faith and years of experience as a grandmother and devoted member of her church community, Strout brings a warm, nurturing perspective to spiritual education. Her conviction that God's Word serves as a roadmap for life infuses every message in this book with authenticity and purpose. Living in a small suburban community in southern Pennsylvania, she understands the importance of helping young people develop a meaningful relationship with their faith from an early age.
"The Wonderful Wonders of God" presents themes of gratitude, awe, and divine creation that will resonate with children seeking to deepen their appreciation for God's artistry. Readers will discover how the natural world around them testifies to the Creator's boundless love and wisdom. This charming volume equips young hearts with a foundation for recognizing God's presence and generosity in every aspect of creation.
"I wanted to help children understand that God's hand is evident everywhere we look," said author Carol Strout. "By drawing attention to the beautiful details of creation, I hope readers develop a lasting sense of wonder and gratitude toward our Creator."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Strout's heartwarming work instills in young readers a profound appreciation for God's creation and design. It strengthens the spiritual connection between children and their faith during critical developmental years.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Wonderful Wonders of God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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