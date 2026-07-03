David L. Cole’s Newly Released "Succotash Express: A Novel" is a Compelling and Emotionally Driven Story of Brokenness, Redemption, and Unexpected Transformation
“Succotash Express: A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author David L. Cole is a powerful work of contemporary Christian fiction that explores family conflict, personal healing, and the life-changing power of truth and grace.
Lebanon, NH, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Succotash Express: A Novel”: a gripping and heartfelt story that follows a troubled young man’s journey through anger, regret, and self-discovery as he searches for answers about his fractured family and his own identity. “Succotash Express: A Novel” is the creation of published author, David L. Cole, a former telephone company employee who pursued his passion for writing later in life, earning degrees in English and history. After teaching high school English at a Christian school, he retired in 2018 and completed his first novel, now living in New Hampshire with his wife while working on his next book.
Cole shares, “It has been four years since Billy Slater last saw his father. The messy breakup of his family left him with a crippling sense of loss and abandonment. All his overbearing mother would tell him was that their breakup was his father’s fault. The growing anger inside cost him his friends, and his grades plummeted. Even with therapy, he had difficulty moving forward.
Finally, after a dismal start to his senior year of high school, he dropped out. His mother told him he needed a positive male influence, and on her advice, he moved from Richmond, Virginia, to rural Northeastern Pennsylvania to work at a diner owned by Tom and Arlene Thompson, former Christian neighbors.
Living with the Thompsons was a good respite, but Billy wanted nothing to do with their faith. After a year and a half, he thought he had put his issues behind him, until Arlene innocently told him that life was made up of small and large regrets and a few great things that made life worth living.
As Billy thought about it, he realized that the sum of his life was all regrets, and the anger, sense of abandonment, and bitterness toward his father came rushing back. Billy realized he hadn’t dealt with his issues at all. He had to get to the bottom of what had come between his parents. Everyone told him he had to find his father and get his side of the story.
When Billy finally went to see him, he found out nothing was as it seemed. This revelation emboldened him to take matters into his own hands to get even with both of his parents. He knew that what he had planned would either be an epic success or an epic failure. What he could not foresee was how it would play out in his family.
What he also could not foresee was how things were changing at the diner, from the addition of the odd new waitress with a troubled past to an unexpected opportunity and changes for the Thompsons themselves. But the biggest change of all was about to happen in Billy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David L. Cole’s new book is an engaging and inspirational novel that examines forgiveness, faith, and the power of second chances through richly drawn characters and an emotionally honest storyline.
Consumers can purchase “Succotash Express: A Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Succotash Express: A Novel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cole shares, “It has been four years since Billy Slater last saw his father. The messy breakup of his family left him with a crippling sense of loss and abandonment. All his overbearing mother would tell him was that their breakup was his father’s fault. The growing anger inside cost him his friends, and his grades plummeted. Even with therapy, he had difficulty moving forward.
Finally, after a dismal start to his senior year of high school, he dropped out. His mother told him he needed a positive male influence, and on her advice, he moved from Richmond, Virginia, to rural Northeastern Pennsylvania to work at a diner owned by Tom and Arlene Thompson, former Christian neighbors.
Living with the Thompsons was a good respite, but Billy wanted nothing to do with their faith. After a year and a half, he thought he had put his issues behind him, until Arlene innocently told him that life was made up of small and large regrets and a few great things that made life worth living.
As Billy thought about it, he realized that the sum of his life was all regrets, and the anger, sense of abandonment, and bitterness toward his father came rushing back. Billy realized he hadn’t dealt with his issues at all. He had to get to the bottom of what had come between his parents. Everyone told him he had to find his father and get his side of the story.
When Billy finally went to see him, he found out nothing was as it seemed. This revelation emboldened him to take matters into his own hands to get even with both of his parents. He knew that what he had planned would either be an epic success or an epic failure. What he could not foresee was how it would play out in his family.
What he also could not foresee was how things were changing at the diner, from the addition of the odd new waitress with a troubled past to an unexpected opportunity and changes for the Thompsons themselves. But the biggest change of all was about to happen in Billy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David L. Cole’s new book is an engaging and inspirational novel that examines forgiveness, faith, and the power of second chances through richly drawn characters and an emotionally honest storyline.
Consumers can purchase “Succotash Express: A Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Succotash Express: A Novel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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