"I Learned on Crutches: Basic Restaurant," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Harasha C. Garnett, Offers Essential Guidance for Aspiring Restaurant Entrepreneurs
Fulshear, TX, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harasha C. Garnett has completed a new book, titled, "I Learned on Crutches: Basic Restaurant," a practical guide born from years of observing restaurant operations and the common pitfalls that lead to business failure. Through careful observation of countless establishments, the author identified three critical areas where entrepreneurs struggle: inadequate physical preparation and exhausting work schedules that compromise health, insufficient financial planning that creates unsustainable pressure on owners and their families, and dangerous gaps in food safety knowledge that threaten patrons and brand reputation alike. This illuminating work addresses each challenge systematically, providing readers with the foundational knowledge necessary to build a thriving restaurant business.
Drawing from his extensive background in restaurant management and years of specialized training, Harasha brings authentic insight to his subject matter. His journey from Los Angeles to Texas, combined with his hands-on experience across various restaurant positions and business courses, shaped his understanding of the industry's complexities. The author's personal observations of restaurant owners working seventy-plus-hour weeks while facing health crises and financial instability motivated him to document the lessons he has learned and share them with the next generation of restaurateurs.
"I Learned on Crutches: Basic Restaurant" equips readers with the vital knowledge to avoid catastrophic mistakes in three essential areas: establishing sustainable work practices that protect personal health, implementing sound financial strategies that ensure long-term viability, and mastering food safety protocols that safeguard customers and preserve brand integrity. Readers will discover actionable frameworks for preparing physically and mentally for the demands of restaurant ownership, creating realistic budgets that support both business growth and family stability, and understanding critical regulations around food handling and storage. This indispensable resource transforms the cautionary tales of failed establishments into a roadmap for sustainable entrepreneurship.
"I wanted to share the lessons I've learned from observing restaurant owners face preventable challenges," said Garnett. "By addressing physical wellness, financial planning, and food safety from the outset, aspiring entrepreneurs can avoid the exhaustion and failure that has closed so many promising businesses."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harasha C. Garnett's instructive work provides essential preparation for restaurant ownership. Readers will gain the foundational knowledge needed to build sustainable, profitable establishments while maintaining personal health and protecting their patrons.
Readers who wish to experience this practical work can purchase "I Learned on Crutches: Basic Restaurant" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from his extensive background in restaurant management and years of specialized training, Harasha brings authentic insight to his subject matter. His journey from Los Angeles to Texas, combined with his hands-on experience across various restaurant positions and business courses, shaped his understanding of the industry's complexities. The author's personal observations of restaurant owners working seventy-plus-hour weeks while facing health crises and financial instability motivated him to document the lessons he has learned and share them with the next generation of restaurateurs.
"I Learned on Crutches: Basic Restaurant" equips readers with the vital knowledge to avoid catastrophic mistakes in three essential areas: establishing sustainable work practices that protect personal health, implementing sound financial strategies that ensure long-term viability, and mastering food safety protocols that safeguard customers and preserve brand integrity. Readers will discover actionable frameworks for preparing physically and mentally for the demands of restaurant ownership, creating realistic budgets that support both business growth and family stability, and understanding critical regulations around food handling and storage. This indispensable resource transforms the cautionary tales of failed establishments into a roadmap for sustainable entrepreneurship.
"I wanted to share the lessons I've learned from observing restaurant owners face preventable challenges," said Garnett. "By addressing physical wellness, financial planning, and food safety from the outset, aspiring entrepreneurs can avoid the exhaustion and failure that has closed so many promising businesses."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harasha C. Garnett's instructive work provides essential preparation for restaurant ownership. Readers will gain the foundational knowledge needed to build sustainable, profitable establishments while maintaining personal health and protecting their patrons.
Readers who wish to experience this practical work can purchase "I Learned on Crutches: Basic Restaurant" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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