Ronald E. Sakonyi’s Newly Released "The Revelation Message" is a Prophetic Examination of Scripture, Warning, and Preparation
“The Revelation Message” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald E. Sakonyi is a faith-based work that examines biblical prophecy, private revelations, and Scripture to prepare readers for what the author believes are the coming trials of the end times.
West Monroe, NY, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Revelation Message”: a detailed and urgent exploration of biblical prophecy and spiritual preparedness. “The Revelation Message” is the creation of published author, Ronald E. Sakonyi, a researcher, teacher, analyst, author, consultant, and world traveler who has served his community in various capacities as a leader in his church, local government, and school system. Sakonyi has traveled the globe, visiting the Middle East, Western Europe, North and South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Sakonyi has served twenty years in the military in various capacities and holds an MA in business management and a BA in international relations. He enjoy music and the arts and has published two books, “Poems from the Heart” with his daughter Brenda Harrington and “Beyond the Crucifixion.”
Sakonyi shares, “This is a book about the coming wrath of God. It is based upon messages received from Jesus and Mary to Veronica Lueken, a spiritual woman from Bayside, New York, to Sister Lucia dos Santos from Fatima, Portugal, to the visionaries of Garabandal, Spain, and to Scripture in the writings of Ezekiel, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Matthew, and John.
This work prepares us for the coming tribulation, detailing what to expect and how to prepare. It explains the role of the family, the current state of affairs within our country and the world, and the rejection of truth.
It states those messages and prophecies that have occurred, will occur before the coming tribulation, and the aftermath of what is to happen in accordance with Scripture.
This is the time to prepare yourself for the trials and tribulations of the end times so that you will not be caught unaware of what is to come. This is the final warning from heaven.
I conclude with the message from St. Michael:
You are living the days of the Revelations. Read them and be knowledgeable, and you will not be caught without the light.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald E. Sakonyi’s new book invites readers to reflect on prophecy, faith, and spiritual readiness in light of biblical teachings.
Consumers can purchase “The Revelation Message” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Revelation Message”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sakonyi shares, “This is a book about the coming wrath of God. It is based upon messages received from Jesus and Mary to Veronica Lueken, a spiritual woman from Bayside, New York, to Sister Lucia dos Santos from Fatima, Portugal, to the visionaries of Garabandal, Spain, and to Scripture in the writings of Ezekiel, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Matthew, and John.
This work prepares us for the coming tribulation, detailing what to expect and how to prepare. It explains the role of the family, the current state of affairs within our country and the world, and the rejection of truth.
It states those messages and prophecies that have occurred, will occur before the coming tribulation, and the aftermath of what is to happen in accordance with Scripture.
This is the time to prepare yourself for the trials and tribulations of the end times so that you will not be caught unaware of what is to come. This is the final warning from heaven.
I conclude with the message from St. Michael:
You are living the days of the Revelations. Read them and be knowledgeable, and you will not be caught without the light.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald E. Sakonyi’s new book invites readers to reflect on prophecy, faith, and spiritual readiness in light of biblical teachings.
Consumers can purchase “The Revelation Message” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Revelation Message”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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