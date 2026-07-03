Dr. Jack Lin’s Newly Released "Encounters with Mary" is a Compelling Spiritual Exploration of Divine Healing, Faith, and Mystical Experiences Across the Globe
“Encounters with Mary” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Jack Lin is an inspiring account of personal journeys and profound encounters that reveal the presence of divine feminine energy and the power of faith to heal and transform lives.
Calabasas, CA, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Encounters with Mary”: a thought-provoking and deeply spiritual narrative that blends personal experience, global travel, and philosophical reflection to explore the healing presence of the Virgin Mary. “Encounters with Mary” is the creation of published author, Dr. Jack Lin, a uniquely accomplished individual whose life spans both scientific achievement and spiritual exploration. A former rocket scientist, he contributed to major Air Force and NASA programs over a 50-year career and went on to found two successful public companies, helping create financial success for himself and others.
Alongside his professional accomplishments, Dr. Lin has devoted his life to spiritual study, exploring traditions such as Kabbalah and Buddhism, and traveling the world to sacred sites in search of deeper understanding. His journey includes profound mystical experiences and numerous life-threatening events that shaped his perspective.
Now serving as president of a national private real estate company and active in philanthropy, Dr. Lin remains engaged and curious at 92. He is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, living a life that reflects a rare balance of intellect, leadership, and spiritual insight.
Dr. Lin shares, “In Encounters with Mary, we have found that there is a magnificent force available to human beings for healing. We also discover that real miracles occur—where you can see, touch, and feel this energy—in places where Mary has met children to advise them of her presence.
This book is an unseen journey to meet a powerful healing source: Mother Mary. Mary’s holy field is the energy of the Immaculate Mother, who gave birth to Jesus Christ.
During a visit to Mexico City, the author, by chance, toured the Shrine of Guadalupe. There, he saw local native women on their knees, paying homage and praying to a cloth, which is a supernatural photograph of Mother Mary.
The women on their knees had faces that showed despair, anxiety, and fear. After praying to this cloth, they changed and were now happy and content as they walked away from the shrine.
The author, again by chance, met Mary all over Europe, where she has the same power of healing. Women who have had difficulty conceiving receive something unseen and holy and become mothers.
This book is not a typical travelogue; it is an odyssey where you will encounter the sacred. It allows you to immerse yourself in a world where statues weep and you touch something more profound than science and history. The author then describes other people who have also met this awesome holy force.
You will ask yourself, “Is this power real? Is the author hallucinating?” until you learn that more people go to the Shrine of Guadalupe than go to the Vatican.
The author, again by chance, visited the grave of Mother Rachel—the Jewish mother who gave birth to Joseph, who became the line that produced David and Jesus Christ.
The author then concluded that Mary and Rachel are the energies of Mother Nature. This book then becomes a journey of love and faith. Will you step into the realm of the divine and become one with God, our loving mother?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jack Lin’s new book offers readers a unique perspective on spirituality, blending science, personal testimony, and global encounters to illuminate the enduring power of faith and divine connection.
Consumers can purchase “Encounters with Mary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Encounters with Mary”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Alongside his professional accomplishments, Dr. Lin has devoted his life to spiritual study, exploring traditions such as Kabbalah and Buddhism, and traveling the world to sacred sites in search of deeper understanding. His journey includes profound mystical experiences and numerous life-threatening events that shaped his perspective.
Now serving as president of a national private real estate company and active in philanthropy, Dr. Lin remains engaged and curious at 92. He is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, living a life that reflects a rare balance of intellect, leadership, and spiritual insight.
Dr. Lin shares, “In Encounters with Mary, we have found that there is a magnificent force available to human beings for healing. We also discover that real miracles occur—where you can see, touch, and feel this energy—in places where Mary has met children to advise them of her presence.
This book is an unseen journey to meet a powerful healing source: Mother Mary. Mary’s holy field is the energy of the Immaculate Mother, who gave birth to Jesus Christ.
During a visit to Mexico City, the author, by chance, toured the Shrine of Guadalupe. There, he saw local native women on their knees, paying homage and praying to a cloth, which is a supernatural photograph of Mother Mary.
The women on their knees had faces that showed despair, anxiety, and fear. After praying to this cloth, they changed and were now happy and content as they walked away from the shrine.
The author, again by chance, met Mary all over Europe, where she has the same power of healing. Women who have had difficulty conceiving receive something unseen and holy and become mothers.
This book is not a typical travelogue; it is an odyssey where you will encounter the sacred. It allows you to immerse yourself in a world where statues weep and you touch something more profound than science and history. The author then describes other people who have also met this awesome holy force.
You will ask yourself, “Is this power real? Is the author hallucinating?” until you learn that more people go to the Shrine of Guadalupe than go to the Vatican.
The author, again by chance, visited the grave of Mother Rachel—the Jewish mother who gave birth to Joseph, who became the line that produced David and Jesus Christ.
The author then concluded that Mary and Rachel are the energies of Mother Nature. This book then becomes a journey of love and faith. Will you step into the realm of the divine and become one with God, our loving mother?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jack Lin’s new book offers readers a unique perspective on spirituality, blending science, personal testimony, and global encounters to illuminate the enduring power of faith and divine connection.
Consumers can purchase “Encounters with Mary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Encounters with Mary”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories