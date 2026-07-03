Recent Release, "We Are God's Garden," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Robert Matthews, Explores Human Purpose Through an Agricultural Lens
Ashland, MS, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Matthews has completed a new book, "We Are God's Garden": It's All About the Fruit, which addresses one of life's most profound questions: Why are we here? Rather than settling for abstract theological answers, Matthews proposes that God planted humanity in this world as a garden designed to produce spiritual fruit. Drawing from scripture, science, personal experiences, and lighthearted observations, he uses biblical agricultural metaphors to illuminate how believers can grow spiritually and fulfill their ultimate purpose. The book presents a straightforward five-step framework—plow the soil, plant the seed, prune the plants, pick the harvest, and preserve the fruit—showing readers that understanding their spiritual development doesn't require complexity, only intentional cultivation.
Matthews brings decades of ministerial experience to this exploration, having served as a worship pastor in Baptist churches across Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. His academic credentials include a bachelor of music from Union University, a master of music degree from the University of Memphis, and a doctor of worship studies from the Robert Webber Institute for Worship Studies. Beyond his formal training, Matthews has dedicated his career to deepening congregational spiritual life through worship renewal and original composition. Now retired and living on a lake in north Mississippi with his wife Suzanne of over fifty years, he channels his lifetime of pastoral insight into this inaugural book.
In "We Are God's Garden" by Robert Matthews, readers will discover how timeless agricultural wisdom connects to contemporary spiritual formation. The book challenges believers to examine what fruit they're producing in their lives and offers practical guidance for aligning daily choices with eternal purpose. Matthews invites readers to move beyond wondering why they exist and instead embrace the transformative reality that they are cultivated for a harvest: one that glorifies God and fulfills the deepest longings of the human heart.
"Realizing that my life, and the lives of all believers, are part of God's garden design fundamentally changed how I approach each day," said Matthews. "It's liberating to understand that we're not here by accident, but by divine intention, and that our spiritual fruit matters eternally."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Matthews's faith-filled work equips readers with a biblical framework for understanding their spiritual purpose and potential. Through this enlightening exploration, believers will find renewed motivation to cultivate the fruit that honors their Creator and transforms their legacy.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "We Are God's Garden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Matthews brings decades of ministerial experience to this exploration, having served as a worship pastor in Baptist churches across Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. His academic credentials include a bachelor of music from Union University, a master of music degree from the University of Memphis, and a doctor of worship studies from the Robert Webber Institute for Worship Studies. Beyond his formal training, Matthews has dedicated his career to deepening congregational spiritual life through worship renewal and original composition. Now retired and living on a lake in north Mississippi with his wife Suzanne of over fifty years, he channels his lifetime of pastoral insight into this inaugural book.
In "We Are God's Garden" by Robert Matthews, readers will discover how timeless agricultural wisdom connects to contemporary spiritual formation. The book challenges believers to examine what fruit they're producing in their lives and offers practical guidance for aligning daily choices with eternal purpose. Matthews invites readers to move beyond wondering why they exist and instead embrace the transformative reality that they are cultivated for a harvest: one that glorifies God and fulfills the deepest longings of the human heart.
"Realizing that my life, and the lives of all believers, are part of God's garden design fundamentally changed how I approach each day," said Matthews. "It's liberating to understand that we're not here by accident, but by divine intention, and that our spiritual fruit matters eternally."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Matthews's faith-filled work equips readers with a biblical framework for understanding their spiritual purpose and potential. Through this enlightening exploration, believers will find renewed motivation to cultivate the fruit that honors their Creator and transforms their legacy.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "We Are God's Garden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories