Fleming A. Ubuane’s Newly Released "Fill My Cup, LORD" is a Faith-Centered Guide to Understanding Salvation and Growing in the Christian Life
“Fill My Cup, LORD: The Christian Spiritual Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fleming A. Ubuane is a thoughtful Christian teaching book that explains the true meaning of salvation, spiritual growth, and living a life guided by the Holy Spirit and the Word of God.
Crystal, MN, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Fill My Cup, LORD: The Christian Spiritual Life”: a biblically grounded exploration of the Christian spiritual life. “Fill My Cup, LORD: The Christian Spiritual Life” is the creation of published author, Fleming A. Ubuane, a Christian originally from Edo State, Nigeria, who now resides in Minnesota, United States. He came to faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as a teenager while growing up in Nigeria. Over time, he gained a deeper understanding of God’s plan and purpose for believers, which led him to dedicate his life to teaching and sharing the Word of God. Ubuane holds a Master’s in Divinity Studies and a Doctorate in Expository Teaching from Christian Evangelistic Missions, Incorporated in Houston, Texas. He is committed to studying Scripture, living out his faith through the power of the Holy Spirit, and sharing biblical truth with others. He believes that the most fulfilling life for a believer is one centered on Jesus Christ and devoted to bringing Him glory.
Fleming A. Ubuane shares, “This book was borne out of my desire to share what the Gospel that actually saves a sinner from sin and death truly is and to help those who have been adopted into God’s family as His children see the need to have our thoughts aligned with God’s in order for God to truly use us for His purposes.
It is not uncommon for us Christians to pray to God for His blessings or for His power to manifest in our lives or others whom we love, care about, or have some form of influence over. However, if we are not having our lives controlled by the Holy Spirit and the mind of Christ as our acquired way of thinking and living, then we cannot really manifest God’s power that we so desire.
Fill My Cup, LORD intentionally tries to demystify terms like “born-again” and “filled with the Holy Spirit,” which have somehow, in Christian circles and churches, become terms that mean anything—thus nothing in reality. These two terms, if understood in the light of the Bible from which they were birthed, will open our hearts to the importance of our salvation and how to remain in fellowship with God and thus be able to grow spiritually, be good disciples, and replicate the love of God in our interactions, in our obedience to Him.
The Holy Spirit that God sealed us with (2 Corinthians 1:21–22) at our regeneration (Titus 3:4–6) is His Seed in us.
Just as a seed in a vegetative plant needs the right conditions like water, oxygen, and warmth for it to begin its growth (germination), so does God’s Seed (the Holy Spirit [1 John 3:9]) need His counterpart (God’s Word) for us to grow spiritually and be able to declare the goodness of God, who called us out of darkness into His marvelous light. This is what Fill My Cup, LORD is all about.
It is my fervent prayer that God will use this material to bless you tremendously as you seek to know Him more, love Him intensely, and love others well as a result.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fleming A. Ubuane’s new book offers readers a biblically rooted guide to understanding salvation, spiritual growth, and the importance of allowing God’s Word and Spirit to shape the believer’s life.
Consumers can purchase “Fill My Cup, LORD: The Christian Spiritual Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fill My Cup, LORD: The Christian Spiritual Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fleming A. Ubuane shares, “This book was borne out of my desire to share what the Gospel that actually saves a sinner from sin and death truly is and to help those who have been adopted into God’s family as His children see the need to have our thoughts aligned with God’s in order for God to truly use us for His purposes.
It is not uncommon for us Christians to pray to God for His blessings or for His power to manifest in our lives or others whom we love, care about, or have some form of influence over. However, if we are not having our lives controlled by the Holy Spirit and the mind of Christ as our acquired way of thinking and living, then we cannot really manifest God’s power that we so desire.
Fill My Cup, LORD intentionally tries to demystify terms like “born-again” and “filled with the Holy Spirit,” which have somehow, in Christian circles and churches, become terms that mean anything—thus nothing in reality. These two terms, if understood in the light of the Bible from which they were birthed, will open our hearts to the importance of our salvation and how to remain in fellowship with God and thus be able to grow spiritually, be good disciples, and replicate the love of God in our interactions, in our obedience to Him.
The Holy Spirit that God sealed us with (2 Corinthians 1:21–22) at our regeneration (Titus 3:4–6) is His Seed in us.
Just as a seed in a vegetative plant needs the right conditions like water, oxygen, and warmth for it to begin its growth (germination), so does God’s Seed (the Holy Spirit [1 John 3:9]) need His counterpart (God’s Word) for us to grow spiritually and be able to declare the goodness of God, who called us out of darkness into His marvelous light. This is what Fill My Cup, LORD is all about.
It is my fervent prayer that God will use this material to bless you tremendously as you seek to know Him more, love Him intensely, and love others well as a result.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fleming A. Ubuane’s new book offers readers a biblically rooted guide to understanding salvation, spiritual growth, and the importance of allowing God’s Word and Spirit to shape the believer’s life.
Consumers can purchase “Fill My Cup, LORD: The Christian Spiritual Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fill My Cup, LORD: The Christian Spiritual Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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