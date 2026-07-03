Recent Release, "Juicing for Life," from Christian Faith Publishing Authors Dr. Barbara Desautels and Richard Desautels, Offers a Comprehensive Juicing Guide
Northwood, NH, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Barbara Desautels and Richard Desautels, RN BSN have completed a new book, "Juicing for Life" that draws on their decades-long experience with the transformative benefits of juicing. The authors share their personal journey, from incorporating juicing as a family activity to relying on it to regain their own health. With a focus on using fresh, natural ingredients to address a wide range of ailments, this accessible guide provides readers with practical recipes and insightful explanations.
Bringing their complementary expertise as a doctor and registered nurse, the authors weave an empowering narrative that encourages readers to take control of their wellbeing through the power of nutritious juices. "Juicing for Life" explores how this holistic approach can help alleviate pain, boost cognitive function, and even reverse conditions like type-2 diabetes.
"As longtime advocates of the healing properties of juicing, we are excited to share our knowledge and experience with readers," said author Dr. Barbara Desautels and Richard Desautels, RN BSN. "Our hope is that this book will inspire others to embrace the transformative benefits of incorporating fresh juices into their daily lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Barbara Desautels and Richard Desautels, RN BSN's insightful work offers a practical roadmap for improved health and wellness. This illuminating guide empowers readers to take charge of their wellbeing through the restorative power of juicing. Other books by these authors include two medical books, Your Body Your Health Your Choice, What Medicine Got Wrong and Why, Toxins, a leadership book, Recipes for Leadership, a climate change book, Climate Change are we at a Tipping Point, and several children’s books under the Dr. Barb Series and the Nellie Series.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Juicing for Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bringing their complementary expertise as a doctor and registered nurse, the authors weave an empowering narrative that encourages readers to take control of their wellbeing through the power of nutritious juices. "Juicing for Life" explores how this holistic approach can help alleviate pain, boost cognitive function, and even reverse conditions like type-2 diabetes.
"As longtime advocates of the healing properties of juicing, we are excited to share our knowledge and experience with readers," said author Dr. Barbara Desautels and Richard Desautels, RN BSN. "Our hope is that this book will inspire others to embrace the transformative benefits of incorporating fresh juices into their daily lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Barbara Desautels and Richard Desautels, RN BSN's insightful work offers a practical roadmap for improved health and wellness. This illuminating guide empowers readers to take charge of their wellbeing through the restorative power of juicing. Other books by these authors include two medical books, Your Body Your Health Your Choice, What Medicine Got Wrong and Why, Toxins, a leadership book, Recipes for Leadership, a climate change book, Climate Change are we at a Tipping Point, and several children’s books under the Dr. Barb Series and the Nellie Series.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Juicing for Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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