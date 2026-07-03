Amber Hicks Eck’s Newly Released "Superpower Preemies" is a Heartwarming Narrative That Brings Comfort, Faith, and Imagination to Families Navigating the NICU Journey

“Superpower Preemies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amber Hicks Eck is a touching and faith-filled children’s book that offers a creative and uplifting perspective on premature birth, encouraging hope and strength for families during difficult seasons.