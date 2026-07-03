Amber Hicks Eck’s Newly Released "Superpower Preemies" is a Heartwarming Narrative That Brings Comfort, Faith, and Imagination to Families Navigating the NICU Journey
“Superpower Preemies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amber Hicks Eck is a touching and faith-filled children’s book that offers a creative and uplifting perspective on premature birth, encouraging hope and strength for families during difficult seasons.
Sarasota, FL, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Superpower Preemies”: a heartfelt and imaginative children’s story that redefines the NICU experience through the eyes of a loving big sister, offering comfort, encouragement, and a message of faith for families facing early arrivals. “Superpower Preemies” is the creation of published author, Amber Hicks Eck, a small-town mother and wife. On a gloomy, fall Midwest afternoon, Amber held her twins together as the words to this story began to take shape. After spending a collective total of ninety-one days in the NICU with her twin daughters who were born prematurely, followed by a few years of doing her best to thrive through twin parenthood, it was time to put Amber’s writing to work with the creation of this book. Thinking back to her time with her twins in the NICU made her realize just how much her tiny miracles brought her closer to God and grew her faith in a time when she needed it most. At times, we all have to take a moment during difficult situations to gain a new, and often higher, perspective. She hopes this creative outlook on the super strength of premature babies (preemies) to help others navigate life in the NICU.
Amber Hicks Eck shares, “Superpower Preemies provides a creative look into the mind of a big sister who just welcomed twin sisters into her world. With the twins’ early arrival, they had to spend extra time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before they were big enough to come home. Big sister waited months for them to arrive and was so sad that they could not come home right away. She was comforted in knowing that they had a special and secret job gifted to them by God to be mighty healers. This heartwarming story provides NICU families with a sweet story for their babies’ extended hospital stay, as we believe that quite truly those little miracles have an even greater gift in helping others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amber Hicks Eck’s new book offers a meaningful blend of imagination and faith, portraying premature babies as tiny yet powerful healers who bring comfort, love, and strength to others. Through gentle storytelling and uplifting themes, the book provides reassurance to families while celebrating the resilience, courage, and purpose found even in life’s most fragile beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “Superpower Preemies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Superpower Preemies”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Amber Hicks Eck shares, “Superpower Preemies provides a creative look into the mind of a big sister who just welcomed twin sisters into her world. With the twins’ early arrival, they had to spend extra time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before they were big enough to come home. Big sister waited months for them to arrive and was so sad that they could not come home right away. She was comforted in knowing that they had a special and secret job gifted to them by God to be mighty healers. This heartwarming story provides NICU families with a sweet story for their babies’ extended hospital stay, as we believe that quite truly those little miracles have an even greater gift in helping others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amber Hicks Eck’s new book offers a meaningful blend of imagination and faith, portraying premature babies as tiny yet powerful healers who bring comfort, love, and strength to others. Through gentle storytelling and uplifting themes, the book provides reassurance to families while celebrating the resilience, courage, and purpose found even in life’s most fragile beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “Superpower Preemies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Superpower Preemies”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories