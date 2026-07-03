Recent Release, "The Last King," from Christian Faith Publishing Author M. S. Smith, Follows an Orphan Who Discovers His Epic Destiny in This Gripping Fantasy
Oklahoma City, OK, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M. S. Smith has completed a new book, "The Last King": Book 1 - The Sword, which transports readers to a world fractured by devastating conflict. In the ruins of civilization following a catastrophic war, a young orphan named Yoshiya has grown into a capable and resourceful man under the care of Brother Gabriel, the compassionate figure who raised him. When Yoshiya reaches his sixteenth birthday, his life takes an unexpected turn—mysterious visions arrive, revealing possibilities beyond the kingdom he once dreamed of ruling. With newfound freedom to venture beyond his familiar surroundings, he embarks on a quest to build a brighter future for himself and his beloved mentor. Everything changes in a heartbeat when he returns home to discover that royal soldiers have arrested Brother Gabriel, setting Yoshiya on an urgent race toward the capital city.
Smith brings authentic passion to this tale, drawn from his own spiritual journey and creative vision. Over years of deepening his Christian faith and constructing intricate fictional worlds in his imagination, he felt called to finally release this stirring narrative. His background navigating life's most challenging trials has given him wisdom that resonates throughout the narrative, while his commitment to serving his family, church, and community infuses the work with genuine moral conviction. As a loving husband and father of three, Smith understands the bonds that tie us to those we cherish and the sacrifices required to protect them.
Throughout "The Last King" by M. S. Smith, readers will encounter themes of redemption, loyalty, and divine purpose woven seamlessly into an action-packed adventure. As Yoshiya journeys toward the capital, he forges alliances with unlikely companions and faces trials that test not only his courage but also his faith. The stakes escalate from personal rescue to something far more significant—a realization that his childhood aspirations were perhaps whispers of a sacred calling. Readers will discover how one young man's determination to save a mentor can unexpectedly align with a greater destiny, all while navigating betrayal, hope, and the transformative power of belief.
"When I began writing this story, I wanted to explore what happens when a person's dreams shift from what they imagined to what God calls them toward," said author M. S. Smith. "Yoshiya's journey became my way of examining faith, purpose, and the courage it takes to answer a higher calling, even when the path is uncertain and dangerous."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. S. Smith's enthralling work provides young adult readers with an imaginative escape that doesn't shy away from profound spiritual questions. This riveting tale reminds us that our most difficult moments often precede our greatest transformations.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Last King" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smith brings authentic passion to this tale, drawn from his own spiritual journey and creative vision. Over years of deepening his Christian faith and constructing intricate fictional worlds in his imagination, he felt called to finally release this stirring narrative. His background navigating life's most challenging trials has given him wisdom that resonates throughout the narrative, while his commitment to serving his family, church, and community infuses the work with genuine moral conviction. As a loving husband and father of three, Smith understands the bonds that tie us to those we cherish and the sacrifices required to protect them.
Throughout "The Last King" by M. S. Smith, readers will encounter themes of redemption, loyalty, and divine purpose woven seamlessly into an action-packed adventure. As Yoshiya journeys toward the capital, he forges alliances with unlikely companions and faces trials that test not only his courage but also his faith. The stakes escalate from personal rescue to something far more significant—a realization that his childhood aspirations were perhaps whispers of a sacred calling. Readers will discover how one young man's determination to save a mentor can unexpectedly align with a greater destiny, all while navigating betrayal, hope, and the transformative power of belief.
"When I began writing this story, I wanted to explore what happens when a person's dreams shift from what they imagined to what God calls them toward," said author M. S. Smith. "Yoshiya's journey became my way of examining faith, purpose, and the courage it takes to answer a higher calling, even when the path is uncertain and dangerous."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. S. Smith's enthralling work provides young adult readers with an imaginative escape that doesn't shy away from profound spiritual questions. This riveting tale reminds us that our most difficult moments often precede our greatest transformations.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Last King" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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