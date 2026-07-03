Obi Ukwuoma’s Newly Released “Why Nigeria Failed as a State: A Lesson for Africa and European Colonialists” is a Thought-Provoking Political and Historical Analysis

“Why Nigeria Failed as a State: A Lesson for Africa and European Colonialists” from Christian Faith Publishing author Obi Ukwuoma is a compelling and critical work that explores the political, ethnic, and colonial foundations of Nigeria’s instability while offering historical insight and warnings for other developing nations.