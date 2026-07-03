Obi Ukwuoma’s Newly Released “Why Nigeria Failed as a State: A Lesson for Africa and European Colonialists” is a Thought-Provoking Political and Historical Analysis
“Why Nigeria Failed as a State: A Lesson for Africa and European Colonialists” from Christian Faith Publishing author Obi Ukwuoma is a compelling and critical work that explores the political, ethnic, and colonial foundations of Nigeria’s instability while offering historical insight and warnings for other developing nations.
Austell, GA, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Why Nigeria Failed as a State: A Lesson for Africa and European Colonialists”: a powerful examination of the political and social forces that shaped Nigeria’s troubled national identity, exposing the long-term consequences of colonial decisions, cultural divisions, and failed leadership. “Why Nigeria Failed as a State: A Lesson for Africa and European Colonialists” is the creation of published author, Obi Ukwuoma, who was born in Eziachi, Orlu State in the former Biafra region and was educated in Nigeria before moving to the United States in 1980 for further studies. He earned a BA in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Louisiana and an MS in Public Administration from Georgia State University. An active leader in Igbo diaspora organizations, he served as president of the Eziachi Town Union USA and as a founding member of the Orlu Regional Union in Atlanta. He is the author of "The Case for Biafra Restoration" and is married with five children. He lives in Atlanta and enjoys soccer, traveling, fishing, and reading.
Ukwuoma shares, “With an approximate population of around 220 million people, Nigeria remains the most populous country in Africa and the seventh most populous country in the world. The formation of the Southern and Northern Protectorates by the British as a business venture and joining them together was what constitutes today the paradox of Nigeria’s false marriage. Nigeria has around fifty languages, 250 dialects, and is divided about evenly in religion, with 48 percent Muslim in the North, 47 percent Christian in the South, and 5 percent of other faiths that include traditional and Jewish faiths in the South. On October 1, 1960, Nigeria gained its independence from Britain, and from July 1967–January 1970, the Nigerian Civil War was fought between Nigeria and the Republic of Biafra. What followed after the civil war was that the people of the Eastern Region were systematically marginalized in every sector of human and material endeavors, disregarding their no victor, no vanquished adage, and failed in their Three R’s: Reintegration, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction.
“Since 1914, the British Government has been trying to make Nigeria into one country, but the Nigerians people themselves are historically different in their backgrounds, in their religious beliefs and customs and do not show themselves any signs of willingness to unite” (Tafawa Belewa, 1948). “Nigerians are corrupt because the system they live under today makes corruption easy and profitable. They will cease to be corrupt when corruption is made difficult and unattractive. The leadership in Nigeria is using the nation’s wealth to corrupt, really to destroy the country so no improvement or change can happen. Corruption in Nigeria has passed the alarming and entered the fatal stage, and Nigeria will die if we continue to pretend that the country is only slightly indisposed” (Chinua Achebe, The Trouble With Nigeria). Failure to restructure, coupled with rampant insecurity and other social, economic, and political ills, Nigeria has set itself on a journey of no return.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Obi Ukwuoma’s new book offers a bold, historically grounded critique of failed nation-building and serves as a cautionary narrative for African nations and former colonial powers seeking to understand the long-term cost of artificial borders and political neglect.
Consumers can purchase “Why Nigeria Failed as a State: A Lesson for Africa and European Colonialists” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Nigeria Failed as a State: A Lesson for Africa and European Colonialists”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ukwuoma shares, “With an approximate population of around 220 million people, Nigeria remains the most populous country in Africa and the seventh most populous country in the world. The formation of the Southern and Northern Protectorates by the British as a business venture and joining them together was what constitutes today the paradox of Nigeria’s false marriage. Nigeria has around fifty languages, 250 dialects, and is divided about evenly in religion, with 48 percent Muslim in the North, 47 percent Christian in the South, and 5 percent of other faiths that include traditional and Jewish faiths in the South. On October 1, 1960, Nigeria gained its independence from Britain, and from July 1967–January 1970, the Nigerian Civil War was fought between Nigeria and the Republic of Biafra. What followed after the civil war was that the people of the Eastern Region were systematically marginalized in every sector of human and material endeavors, disregarding their no victor, no vanquished adage, and failed in their Three R’s: Reintegration, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction.
“Since 1914, the British Government has been trying to make Nigeria into one country, but the Nigerians people themselves are historically different in their backgrounds, in their religious beliefs and customs and do not show themselves any signs of willingness to unite” (Tafawa Belewa, 1948). “Nigerians are corrupt because the system they live under today makes corruption easy and profitable. They will cease to be corrupt when corruption is made difficult and unattractive. The leadership in Nigeria is using the nation’s wealth to corrupt, really to destroy the country so no improvement or change can happen. Corruption in Nigeria has passed the alarming and entered the fatal stage, and Nigeria will die if we continue to pretend that the country is only slightly indisposed” (Chinua Achebe, The Trouble With Nigeria). Failure to restructure, coupled with rampant insecurity and other social, economic, and political ills, Nigeria has set itself on a journey of no return.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Obi Ukwuoma’s new book offers a bold, historically grounded critique of failed nation-building and serves as a cautionary narrative for African nations and former colonial powers seeking to understand the long-term cost of artificial borders and political neglect.
Consumers can purchase “Why Nigeria Failed as a State: A Lesson for Africa and European Colonialists” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Nigeria Failed as a State: A Lesson for Africa and European Colonialists”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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