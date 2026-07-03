Recent Release, "Systematic Theology Through the Spiritual Eye Volume V," Presents a Revolutionary Framework for Understanding Faith Through Digital Innovation
Oakland Park, FL, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert, DivM, EdM, EdD, PhD, Retired US Army has completed a groundbreaking new book, "Systematic Theology Through the Spiritual Eye Volume V: Trials and Tribulations (Four Seasons) Walking Your Vision University/Academy," which introduces a transformative vision for faith-based education. This volume establishes the philosophical and theological foundation for global virtual reality hybrid schools designed to teach students the logos of the ever-living Father. By weaving together scriptural principles with contemporary educational technology, the work creates a comprehensive pathway for believers to navigate life's challenges while building institutions that extend Christ's gospel across all nations.
Drawing from his extensive background as a retired master sergeant in the US Army with advanced degrees spanning theology, education technology, educational leadership, and philosophy, Apostle Tolbert brings unparalleled expertise to this scholarly endeavor. His decades of military service combined with his academic pursuit across multiple institutions have equipped him to bridge the gap between traditional theological study and innovative global ministry. His current international teaching presence in forty-five countries demonstrates his unwavering commitment to spreading the message of Jesus Christ and establishing the infrastructure for faith-centered learning worldwide.
"Systematic Theology Through the Spiritual Eye Volume V" equips readers with enlightening insights into how trials and tribulations shape spiritual development across life's seasons. Readers will discover how the four seasons framework applies to personal growth and institutional building, while exploring practical applications of Second Timothy 2:15 and Galatians 3:29. The stakes are profound: as believers inherit the promise through Christ, they are called to rightly divide the word of truth and participate in establishing academies and universities that fulfill the Great Commission. This tome addresses the spiritual, educational, and philosophical dimensions of walking one's vision in service to God's kingdom.
"My life's work has been dedicated to creating pathways where believers can encounter God's truth through both traditional study and innovative technology," said the author. "This volume represents my deepest conviction that systematic theology must be lived and taught globally, preparing new generations to stand approved before God as workers who need not be ashamed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Tolbert’s spiritually rich work empowers readers to integrate deep theological understanding with practical vision-building. This volume will inspire educators, ministry leaders, and faith-seeking individuals to participate in God's plan for global spiritual transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase "Systematic Theology Through the Spiritual Eye Volume V" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from his extensive background as a retired master sergeant in the US Army with advanced degrees spanning theology, education technology, educational leadership, and philosophy, Apostle Tolbert brings unparalleled expertise to this scholarly endeavor. His decades of military service combined with his academic pursuit across multiple institutions have equipped him to bridge the gap between traditional theological study and innovative global ministry. His current international teaching presence in forty-five countries demonstrates his unwavering commitment to spreading the message of Jesus Christ and establishing the infrastructure for faith-centered learning worldwide.
"Systematic Theology Through the Spiritual Eye Volume V" equips readers with enlightening insights into how trials and tribulations shape spiritual development across life's seasons. Readers will discover how the four seasons framework applies to personal growth and institutional building, while exploring practical applications of Second Timothy 2:15 and Galatians 3:29. The stakes are profound: as believers inherit the promise through Christ, they are called to rightly divide the word of truth and participate in establishing academies and universities that fulfill the Great Commission. This tome addresses the spiritual, educational, and philosophical dimensions of walking one's vision in service to God's kingdom.
"My life's work has been dedicated to creating pathways where believers can encounter God's truth through both traditional study and innovative technology," said the author. "This volume represents my deepest conviction that systematic theology must be lived and taught globally, preparing new generations to stand approved before God as workers who need not be ashamed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Tolbert’s spiritually rich work empowers readers to integrate deep theological understanding with practical vision-building. This volume will inspire educators, ministry leaders, and faith-seeking individuals to participate in God's plan for global spiritual transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase "Systematic Theology Through the Spiritual Eye Volume V" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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