Recent Release, "IN HIS TIME," by Greg Dille, Offers Candid Poetry Exploring Faith, Redemption, and Divine Timing Shaping Spiritual Journeys
Warsaw, OH, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Greg Dille has completed a new book, "IN HIS TIME," a stirring collection of verse that traverses the landscape of personal transformation and spiritual awakening. The work weaves together poems written across different seasons of the author's life—some composed before his commitment to Christ, others reflecting his mature faith—creating a tapestry of authentic experience that resonates with vulnerability and hope. This compilation represents not merely a book of poetry, but a testament to patience and trust in God's perfect timeline.
Drawing from his upbringing in Morgan County, Ohio, where he learned the value of hard work and dedication in his grandfather's sawmill, Greg Dille discovered his poetic gift in the mid-1980s. His journey has been marked by worldly struggles and eventual spiritual awakening, experiences that infuse his verses with genuine emotion and earned wisdom. After years of prayer and perseverance, his dream of publication through a major Christian publisher finally materialized, embodying the very principle his title proclaims.
"IN HIS TIME" invites readers into intimate reflections on love, purpose, and the transformative power of surrendering one's timeline to divine providence. These enlightening verses speak to anyone who has questioned their path, wrestled with doubt, or waited patiently for God's promises to unfold. Through rhythmic language and heartfelt expression, Dille shares how faith can reshape our perspective and illuminate meaning even amid confusion and delay.
"I hope this book brings inspiration into the troubled world we're living in and helps build personal relationships with Jesus Christ," said author Greg Dille.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Dille's faith-filled work offers solace and encouragement to readers seeking deeper spiritual connection. These poems inspire reflection and renewal through the lens of genuine, tested belief.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "IN HIS TIME" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from his upbringing in Morgan County, Ohio, where he learned the value of hard work and dedication in his grandfather's sawmill, Greg Dille discovered his poetic gift in the mid-1980s. His journey has been marked by worldly struggles and eventual spiritual awakening, experiences that infuse his verses with genuine emotion and earned wisdom. After years of prayer and perseverance, his dream of publication through a major Christian publisher finally materialized, embodying the very principle his title proclaims.
"IN HIS TIME" invites readers into intimate reflections on love, purpose, and the transformative power of surrendering one's timeline to divine providence. These enlightening verses speak to anyone who has questioned their path, wrestled with doubt, or waited patiently for God's promises to unfold. Through rhythmic language and heartfelt expression, Dille shares how faith can reshape our perspective and illuminate meaning even amid confusion and delay.
"I hope this book brings inspiration into the troubled world we're living in and helps build personal relationships with Jesus Christ," said author Greg Dille.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Dille's faith-filled work offers solace and encouragement to readers seeking deeper spiritual connection. These poems inspire reflection and renewal through the lens of genuine, tested belief.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "IN HIS TIME" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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