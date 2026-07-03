Ron Pampel’s Newly Released “The Will of Man” is a Faith-Infused Thriller Exploring Free Will, Ancient Mysteries, and the Battle Between Good and Evil
“The Will of Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Pampel is a thought-provoking novel that blends faith, history, and suspense into a sweeping adventure centered on humanity’s greatest gift—free will.
Seffner, FL, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Will of Man”: a gripping work of speculative fiction that weaves theology, mystery, and adventure into a powerful narrative. “The Will of Man” is the creation of published author, Ron Pampel, who believes science affirms God’s existence and approaches faith with wonder and humility. With a background that includes years as a collision technician and adventurous work in geophysical surveying across the Midwest, he has experienced everything from wildlife encounters to near-misses in helicopters. Living with hypoglycemia and gluten allergies, he remains active past retirement age, filling his time with stained glass, woodworking, and writing. Through his stories, he seeks to imagine more peaceful worlds where good triumphs over evil and hope overcomes hate.
Pampel shares, “As it is written, “God created the heavens and the earth.” So have we ever thought what it was like before Him? What did He see when He first became aware? What was there to see or touch? What was there to feel?
All I can imagine is that it made Him sad, and He cried.
The Will of Man attempts to touch on these questions and the “what if” idea that an actual tear of God ended up on Earth as the planet was being formed.
Although this story begins hundreds of millions of years later, it centers around a fossilized, ancient stone tablet that predates mankind. On it is a language so old that the foremost expert on ancient languages, Father Bartelli, is brought in to translate it.
On his deathbed, though, he must call on two men he raised as orphans—Father Rik and John—to continue his work. They know nothing about ancient languages and lose most of the research on the first day in a fire. Yet they are able to follow clues their mentor had left for them and become quite a challenge for Mandor, who only wants the tablet to destroy the free will of all mankind.
The two men are soon drugged and kidnapped, eventually ending up somewhere on the shores of the Dead Sea, where they meet a boy, Davish. He has become one with the tear and makes an almost instant connection with Father Rik before he is then kidnapped.
Father Rik and John must then form an unusual alliance to rescue Davish and crush Mandor’s dream of complete control.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Pampel’s new book is a compelling blend of faith-based reflection and high-stakes adventure that invites readers to consider the origins of creation and the sacred power of choice.
Consumers can purchase “The Will of Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Will of Man”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pampel shares, “As it is written, “God created the heavens and the earth.” So have we ever thought what it was like before Him? What did He see when He first became aware? What was there to see or touch? What was there to feel?
All I can imagine is that it made Him sad, and He cried.
The Will of Man attempts to touch on these questions and the “what if” idea that an actual tear of God ended up on Earth as the planet was being formed.
Although this story begins hundreds of millions of years later, it centers around a fossilized, ancient stone tablet that predates mankind. On it is a language so old that the foremost expert on ancient languages, Father Bartelli, is brought in to translate it.
On his deathbed, though, he must call on two men he raised as orphans—Father Rik and John—to continue his work. They know nothing about ancient languages and lose most of the research on the first day in a fire. Yet they are able to follow clues their mentor had left for them and become quite a challenge for Mandor, who only wants the tablet to destroy the free will of all mankind.
The two men are soon drugged and kidnapped, eventually ending up somewhere on the shores of the Dead Sea, where they meet a boy, Davish. He has become one with the tear and makes an almost instant connection with Father Rik before he is then kidnapped.
Father Rik and John must then form an unusual alliance to rescue Davish and crush Mandor’s dream of complete control.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Pampel’s new book is a compelling blend of faith-based reflection and high-stakes adventure that invites readers to consider the origins of creation and the sacred power of choice.
Consumers can purchase “The Will of Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Will of Man”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories