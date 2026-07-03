New Release Author William Nelson's New Book, "God's Medical Plan Yesterday and Today," Explores Divine Healing Through Scripture, Faith, and Modern Medicine
Little Rock, AR, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William Nelson has completed a new book, "God's Medical Plan Yesterday and Today," which presents a transformative perspective on God's eternal blueprint for healing. Drawing from the miraculous acts of Jesus and the promises woven throughout Scripture, Nelson invites readers to journey beyond conventional views of medicine and discover how faith and healthcare can work together in harmony. This compelling exploration addresses the universal experience of health challenges, offering readers a framework for understanding God's role as the ultimate Healer while honoring the wisdom available through contemporary medical practice.
As a United States Air Force veteran residing in Little Rock, Arkansas, William brings years of dedicated spiritual study and pastoral insight to his writing. His deep conviction that God's promises remain as powerful today as in biblical times fuels his mission to connect ancient truths to modern struggles. With clarity and conviction, he articulates a faith that recognizes God's hand at work in every season, drawing readers into a deeper understanding of how Scripture addresses their most pressing health concerns and spiritual questions.
In "God's Medical Plan Yesterday and Today," William Nelson reveals that true restoration comes from relying on God for strength, hope, and wholeness. Through inspiring accounts of miraculous healings and profound biblical insights, readers will discover what it means to balance trust in the Almighty with responsible engagement in healthcare. This stirring work challenges readers to see God's faithfulness demonstrated across generations and to recognize that the One who healed in ancient times remains the unchanging, ever-faithful Healer of today, offering both physical and emotional restoration to those who seek Him.
"I wrote this book to help readers understand that God's healing plan hasn't changed," said author William Nelson. "Whether through miracles or medicine, God works to restore us. My prayer is that everyone who reads these pages will experience renewed hope and discover how to trust God more fully in their health journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Nelson's illuminating work equips readers with biblical perspective and practical wisdom for navigating health challenges with unwavering faith. This book transforms how believers approach healing, inspiring them to recognize God's enduring promises in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "God's Medical Plan Yesterday and Today" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a United States Air Force veteran residing in Little Rock, Arkansas, William brings years of dedicated spiritual study and pastoral insight to his writing. His deep conviction that God's promises remain as powerful today as in biblical times fuels his mission to connect ancient truths to modern struggles. With clarity and conviction, he articulates a faith that recognizes God's hand at work in every season, drawing readers into a deeper understanding of how Scripture addresses their most pressing health concerns and spiritual questions.
In "God's Medical Plan Yesterday and Today," William Nelson reveals that true restoration comes from relying on God for strength, hope, and wholeness. Through inspiring accounts of miraculous healings and profound biblical insights, readers will discover what it means to balance trust in the Almighty with responsible engagement in healthcare. This stirring work challenges readers to see God's faithfulness demonstrated across generations and to recognize that the One who healed in ancient times remains the unchanging, ever-faithful Healer of today, offering both physical and emotional restoration to those who seek Him.
"I wrote this book to help readers understand that God's healing plan hasn't changed," said author William Nelson. "Whether through miracles or medicine, God works to restore us. My prayer is that everyone who reads these pages will experience renewed hope and discover how to trust God more fully in their health journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Nelson's illuminating work equips readers with biblical perspective and practical wisdom for navigating health challenges with unwavering faith. This book transforms how believers approach healing, inspiring them to recognize God's enduring promises in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "God's Medical Plan Yesterday and Today" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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