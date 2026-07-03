Recent Release, "The Fractured Soul as Days of Sodom," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Alyce Beard, Exposes Child Abuse Through Unflinching Narratives
Pahrump, NV, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alyce Beard has completed a new book, "The Fractured Soul as Days of Sodom," which draws from her extensive experience working with vulnerable families across America. Through her career in education, counseling, and social work, she witnessed firsthand the growing epidemic of child abuse and the profound hopelessness that grips families in crisis. This work transforms those difficult observations into candid accounts—stories drawn from real situations and real suffering—that illuminate the urgent need for systemic change and community awareness.
Alyce Beard is the youngest of three children. Unfortunately, when Alyce was two years old, her father died, which left her mother alone to raise and nurture 3 children. Still, Alyce grew up in a loving family with both her maternal and paternal relatives who helped her mother take care of the children. They spent an innumerable amount of time growing up in a family who showed love and gave support to Alyce and her siblings. In her role as a teacher, job counselor and social worker Alyce saw impoverished children and victims of abuse and neglect. All of whom she vowed to help in some way to get out of their predicament and on the way to heal from the pain they endured.
"The Fractured Soul as Days of Sodom" confronts readers with the harsh realities facing children in broken systems while offering survivors a voice and inviting communities into essential dialogue. Beard's work challenges the reader to examine complicity and catalyze action. Those who have endured victimization will find validation in these pages, while advocates and policymakers will discover the human cost of inaction. This is a call to conscience; a demand that we reimagine our collective responsibility to protect childhood innocence and dismantle the structures that enable abuse.
"I wrote this book because silence perpetuates suffering," said Beard. "Every story here represents a child whose voice deserves to be heard, whose pain demands witnessing, and whose healing requires our solidarity and action."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alyce Beard's courageous work equips readers with awareness and moral clarity while honoring the resilience of abuse survivors. This book catalyzes the urgent conversation our society desperately needs.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "The Fractured Soul as Days of Sodom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Alyce Beard is the youngest of three children. Unfortunately, when Alyce was two years old, her father died, which left her mother alone to raise and nurture 3 children. Still, Alyce grew up in a loving family with both her maternal and paternal relatives who helped her mother take care of the children. They spent an innumerable amount of time growing up in a family who showed love and gave support to Alyce and her siblings. In her role as a teacher, job counselor and social worker Alyce saw impoverished children and victims of abuse and neglect. All of whom she vowed to help in some way to get out of their predicament and on the way to heal from the pain they endured.
"The Fractured Soul as Days of Sodom" confronts readers with the harsh realities facing children in broken systems while offering survivors a voice and inviting communities into essential dialogue. Beard's work challenges the reader to examine complicity and catalyze action. Those who have endured victimization will find validation in these pages, while advocates and policymakers will discover the human cost of inaction. This is a call to conscience; a demand that we reimagine our collective responsibility to protect childhood innocence and dismantle the structures that enable abuse.
"I wrote this book because silence perpetuates suffering," said Beard. "Every story here represents a child whose voice deserves to be heard, whose pain demands witnessing, and whose healing requires our solidarity and action."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alyce Beard's courageous work equips readers with awareness and moral clarity while honoring the resilience of abuse survivors. This book catalyzes the urgent conversation our society desperately needs.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "The Fractured Soul as Days of Sodom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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