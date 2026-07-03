Recent Release "God Made Me Just Right!" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Shelly Oglesby Explores Accepting Yourself as God Designed You
Tyler, TX, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shelly Oglesby has completed a new book, "God Made Me Just Right!", a charming children's story centered on Toby the Turtle and his extraordinary dream. While other animals move through life in their own natural ways, Toby harbors an ambitious desire—he wants to soar through the sky like the birds around him. This relatable premise opens the door to a profound exploration of self-acceptance and divine purpose, inviting young readers to celebrate their own unique qualities.
A retired mother of three and proud grandmother of two, Shelly draws from decades of nurturing relationships and faith-centered living in Texas. Her years spent sharing sweet adventures and gentle lessons with her children and grandchildren cultivated a deep passion for storytelling. That same authentic love for connecting with young hearts now infuses her written work, creating narratives that resonate with families seeking uplifting messages grounded in spiritual truth.
"God Made Me Just Right!" carries a faith-filled message that transcends simple entertainment. Through Toby's journey, readers discover the beauty of embracing their individual gifts and talents rather than envying the abilities of others. The story reminds children everywhere that they are wonderfully made and deeply loved by their Creator, offering families a touchstone for meaningful conversations about identity, purpose, and unconditional acceptance.
"My greatest hope is that children will see themselves reflected in Toby's story and understand that God's design for them is perfect and intentional," said Oglesby.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelly Oglesby's delightful work encourages young readers to celebrate their authentic selves. This touching narrative strengthens family bonds while reinforcing timeless spiritual truths.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "God Made Me Just Right!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A retired mother of three and proud grandmother of two, Shelly draws from decades of nurturing relationships and faith-centered living in Texas. Her years spent sharing sweet adventures and gentle lessons with her children and grandchildren cultivated a deep passion for storytelling. That same authentic love for connecting with young hearts now infuses her written work, creating narratives that resonate with families seeking uplifting messages grounded in spiritual truth.
"God Made Me Just Right!" carries a faith-filled message that transcends simple entertainment. Through Toby's journey, readers discover the beauty of embracing their individual gifts and talents rather than envying the abilities of others. The story reminds children everywhere that they are wonderfully made and deeply loved by their Creator, offering families a touchstone for meaningful conversations about identity, purpose, and unconditional acceptance.
"My greatest hope is that children will see themselves reflected in Toby's story and understand that God's design for them is perfect and intentional," said Oglesby.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelly Oglesby's delightful work encourages young readers to celebrate their authentic selves. This touching narrative strengthens family bonds while reinforcing timeless spiritual truths.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "God Made Me Just Right!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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