Recent Release "Finding My Father" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Emma Derousselle Explores One Woman's Discovery of Divine Love After Years of Paternal Absence
Lafayette, LA, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Emma Derousselle has completed a new book, titled, "Finding My Father: My Spiritual Journey," a poignant memoir that traces her childhood longing for a father figure and the profound transformation that emerged from unexpected hardship. Growing up without her father's presence, she watched other children experience the connection she desperately craved, while her mother shouldered the weight of single parenthood. This intimate account captures both the ache of absence and the grace that ultimately filled that void.
Drawing from twenty-five years as a Speech Language Pathologist working across Early Steps, K-12, and Home Health programs, Emma brings professional insight and deep compassion to her narrative. Her decades-long ministry in the church and continued service in her community have shaped her spiritual maturity and her commitment to authentic storytelling. With four daughters, three grandchildren, and fifty-two years of marriage to her devoted husband Charles, she writes from the rich perspective of a life lived with intentional faith and purpose.
"Finding My Father" reveals how a traumatic life event became the catalyst for discovering her heavenly Father's constant presence and guidance. Readers will encounter a stirring testimony of how spiritual awakening can transform grief into redemption, loneliness into belonging, and earthly loss into eternal connection. This powerful work speaks to anyone who has ever questioned whether they are truly seen, known, and loved by God.
"Writing this journey allowed me to witness how my heavenly Father orchestrated every moment of my life, even in my deepest pain," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emma Derousselle's enlightening work invites readers to examine their own spiritual journeys and discover the father-love they may have always needed. Her candid testimony offers healing and hope to those navigating loss, abandonment, and the search for unconditional belonging.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Finding My Father" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from twenty-five years as a Speech Language Pathologist working across Early Steps, K-12, and Home Health programs, Emma brings professional insight and deep compassion to her narrative. Her decades-long ministry in the church and continued service in her community have shaped her spiritual maturity and her commitment to authentic storytelling. With four daughters, three grandchildren, and fifty-two years of marriage to her devoted husband Charles, she writes from the rich perspective of a life lived with intentional faith and purpose.
"Finding My Father" reveals how a traumatic life event became the catalyst for discovering her heavenly Father's constant presence and guidance. Readers will encounter a stirring testimony of how spiritual awakening can transform grief into redemption, loneliness into belonging, and earthly loss into eternal connection. This powerful work speaks to anyone who has ever questioned whether they are truly seen, known, and loved by God.
"Writing this journey allowed me to witness how my heavenly Father orchestrated every moment of my life, even in my deepest pain," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emma Derousselle's enlightening work invites readers to examine their own spiritual journeys and discover the father-love they may have always needed. Her candid testimony offers healing and hope to those navigating loss, abandonment, and the search for unconditional belonging.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Finding My Father" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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