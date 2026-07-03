Recent Release, "Forrest and Birdie," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sandy K. Kessler, Invites Young Readers to Discover God's Love Through Autumn Adventure
Angola, IN, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sandy K. Kessler has completed a new book, "Forrest and Birdie," which captures the enchantment of exploring Indiana's changing landscape during the autumn season. Set on a family farm where crops ripen and nature transforms with brilliant hues, the story follows an adventurous child wandering through a pumpkin patch, discovering the natural treasures that surround them. Through vivid illustrations and engaging narrative, the book creates an immersive experience of seasonal beauty that will resonate with young hearts.
Sandy brings a genuine passion for both artistic expression and spiritual nurturing to this work. Having known since childhood that she wanted to become an artist, she has spent her life creating illustrations that touch hearts and minds. Her deep commitment to ministering biblical truth into children's lives shines through every page, blending her talents as both painter and storyteller to craft something truly meaningful.
In "Forrest and Birdie," readers will discover how even the simplest autumn activities can become gateways to profound spiritual understanding. As Forrest learns during Sunday service, God demonstrated His extraordinary heart of love by sending His only Son, Jesus Christ, to offer us a relationship with Him. The book weaves this redemptive message throughout its narrative, helping young readers grasp that God's greatest gift surpasses all earthly treasures, transforming a day of harvest exploration into a lesson about grace and salvation.
"My prayer is that children will see God's handiwork in creation and understand that His love for us—shown through Jesus—is the greatest treasure of all," said Kessler.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy K. Kessler's charming work offers young readers both artistic delight and spiritual foundation. This beautifully illustrated story helps children recognize God's love in the world around them while planting seeds of faith that will flourish for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Forrest and Birdie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sandy brings a genuine passion for both artistic expression and spiritual nurturing to this work. Having known since childhood that she wanted to become an artist, she has spent her life creating illustrations that touch hearts and minds. Her deep commitment to ministering biblical truth into children's lives shines through every page, blending her talents as both painter and storyteller to craft something truly meaningful.
In "Forrest and Birdie," readers will discover how even the simplest autumn activities can become gateways to profound spiritual understanding. As Forrest learns during Sunday service, God demonstrated His extraordinary heart of love by sending His only Son, Jesus Christ, to offer us a relationship with Him. The book weaves this redemptive message throughout its narrative, helping young readers grasp that God's greatest gift surpasses all earthly treasures, transforming a day of harvest exploration into a lesson about grace and salvation.
"My prayer is that children will see God's handiwork in creation and understand that His love for us—shown through Jesus—is the greatest treasure of all," said Kessler.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy K. Kessler's charming work offers young readers both artistic delight and spiritual foundation. This beautifully illustrated story helps children recognize God's love in the world around them while planting seeds of faith that will flourish for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Forrest and Birdie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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