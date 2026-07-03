Recent Release, "REFLECT," from Kristin Smith, Offers Transformative Poems, Prayers, and Writings to Reveal God's Heart and Reshape Self-Perception
Anna, TX, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kristin Smith has completed a new book, titled, "REFLECT": Poems, Prayers, and Inspirational Writings, a spiritually rich collection that invites readers into intimate moments of reflection and divine connection. Each poem and prayer within these pages serves as a mirror—not to judge, but to illuminate how God perceives you and the sacred purpose He has designed for your life. Drawing from the profound truth of 1 Corinthians 13:12, Smith crafts writings that bridge the gap between partial knowledge and complete understanding, between earthly confusion and heavenly clarity.
The author's journey as a writer and artist flows naturally into this work, born from her passion to know God more deeply and to glorify Him through creative expression. Living in Anna, Texas, Kristin dedicates her mornings—her most cherished hours—to prayer and writing, often surrounded by nature on her property and the companionship of her three golden retrievers. Her previous book, "Pray," established her voice as an encouraging guide for spiritual seekers. Now, with "REFLECT," she expands that calling, drawing upon her years of artistic practice and contemplative living to craft something truly resonant.
Within these pages, you will discover stirring explorations of God's power, compassion, and intimate knowledge of who you are. Smith's writings challenge you to examine yourself honestly while simultaneously embracing the grace that transforms such examination into growth. As you journey through "REFLECT," Kristin's prayer becomes your invitation: to allow God's wisdom and love to deepen your relationship with Him, to expand your understanding of His character, and ultimately to abandon yourself completely in His loving arms, reflecting back into the world the profound joy and unconditional love He offers to all creation.
"These writings emerged from my deepest longing to encounter God more fully and to help others experience His heart in a personal, undeniable way," said author Kristin Smith.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristin Smith's uplifting work offers readers a sanctuary for spiritual growth and self-discovery. Through thoughtful reflection and prayerful contemplation, this collection transforms how readers understand God's perspective and their own place within His grand design.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-nourishing work can purchase "REFLECT" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's journey as a writer and artist flows naturally into this work, born from her passion to know God more deeply and to glorify Him through creative expression. Living in Anna, Texas, Kristin dedicates her mornings—her most cherished hours—to prayer and writing, often surrounded by nature on her property and the companionship of her three golden retrievers. Her previous book, "Pray," established her voice as an encouraging guide for spiritual seekers. Now, with "REFLECT," she expands that calling, drawing upon her years of artistic practice and contemplative living to craft something truly resonant.
Within these pages, you will discover stirring explorations of God's power, compassion, and intimate knowledge of who you are. Smith's writings challenge you to examine yourself honestly while simultaneously embracing the grace that transforms such examination into growth. As you journey through "REFLECT," Kristin's prayer becomes your invitation: to allow God's wisdom and love to deepen your relationship with Him, to expand your understanding of His character, and ultimately to abandon yourself completely in His loving arms, reflecting back into the world the profound joy and unconditional love He offers to all creation.
"These writings emerged from my deepest longing to encounter God more fully and to help others experience His heart in a personal, undeniable way," said author Kristin Smith.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristin Smith's uplifting work offers readers a sanctuary for spiritual growth and self-discovery. Through thoughtful reflection and prayerful contemplation, this collection transforms how readers understand God's perspective and their own place within His grand design.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-nourishing work can purchase "REFLECT" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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