Recent release, "Writing Wrongs," from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Shupp, explores murder investigations, ethical journalism, and redemption
Colorado Springs, CO, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gary Shupp has completed a new book, titled, "Writing Wrongs," a gripping narrative that weaves together unsolved homicides, professional ambition, and the complex intersection of law enforcement and journalism. When young women are murdered in a community, investigators find themselves stymied by the cases, while a young reporter and the chief detective discover an undeniable connection that transcends their professional obligations. Their unlikely romance complicates everything as they attempt to navigate the ethical conflicts that their respective duties demand.
Drawing on his extensive experience as a newspaper reporter and editor, prosecutor, and local government official, Shupp brings authentic credibility to his exploration of criminal investigation and journalism. His background working within the legal system and covering stories from both sides of the courtroom informs every page of this intricate thriller. The author's understanding of how these worlds intersect—and often collide—lends a compelling realism to the narrative that only someone with his professional journey could deliver.
"Writing Wrongs" delves into profound questions about justice, redemption, and human transformation. When history repeats itself years later, retired Detective Embry and his wife volunteer to help solve a fresh wave of crimes far more brutal than those of their past. As their grandson Derek contributes technical expertise to the effort, a local minister emerges with an audacious belief: that even convicted murderers deserve the chance at rehabilitation. Through this multifaceted story, readers will confront the haunting question of whether the hardest hearts can truly be changed and whether redemption is possible for those who have committed unspeakable acts.
"This novel represents my desire to examine the intersection of duty and conscience," said Shupp. "Through the lens of crime, journalism, and faith, I wanted to challenge readers to consider whether transformation is truly achievable, even in the most tragic circumstances."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Shupp's riveting work challenges readers to examine their beliefs about justice and humanity's capacity for change. This novel will resonate with anyone seeking a page-turning story that grapples with meaningful questions about law, ethics, and redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Writing Wrongs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing on his extensive experience as a newspaper reporter and editor, prosecutor, and local government official, Shupp brings authentic credibility to his exploration of criminal investigation and journalism. His background working within the legal system and covering stories from both sides of the courtroom informs every page of this intricate thriller. The author's understanding of how these worlds intersect—and often collide—lends a compelling realism to the narrative that only someone with his professional journey could deliver.
"Writing Wrongs" delves into profound questions about justice, redemption, and human transformation. When history repeats itself years later, retired Detective Embry and his wife volunteer to help solve a fresh wave of crimes far more brutal than those of their past. As their grandson Derek contributes technical expertise to the effort, a local minister emerges with an audacious belief: that even convicted murderers deserve the chance at rehabilitation. Through this multifaceted story, readers will confront the haunting question of whether the hardest hearts can truly be changed and whether redemption is possible for those who have committed unspeakable acts.
"This novel represents my desire to examine the intersection of duty and conscience," said Shupp. "Through the lens of crime, journalism, and faith, I wanted to challenge readers to consider whether transformation is truly achievable, even in the most tragic circumstances."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Shupp's riveting work challenges readers to examine their beliefs about justice and humanity's capacity for change. This novel will resonate with anyone seeking a page-turning story that grapples with meaningful questions about law, ethics, and redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Writing Wrongs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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