Recent Release, "Everything is Jesus," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Missionary Jefferson Carlman, Explores How Faith Points Toward Redemptive Truth
Tallahassee, FL, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Missionary Jefferson Carlman has completed a new book, "Everything Is Jesus," designed as a permanent spiritual guide for readers seeking to understand the centrality of Christ in all things. Drawing from Mark 16:15's Great Commission, Carlman chose the written word as her vehicle for sharing the gospel, creating a resource that readers can return to again and again as they deepen their relationship with God and grasp how Jesus' sacrifice on the cross represents the ultimate key to salvation.
With seventy-three years of devoted service to the Lord, Missionary Carlman brings an authentic voice shaped by her conversion at age fifteen and decades of tireless mission work. Her unwavering commitment to proclaiming the gospel through various channels—television, recordings, literature, and hands-on ministry—has fueled her desire to reach souls wherever they may be found. This latest work represents the culmination of her passion to help others experience the transformative power of living for Christ.
"Everything Is Jesus" invites readers on a reflective journey that illuminates how Jesus' death and resurrection intersect with every dimension of the Christian life. Through this spiritually enriching work, believers will discover renewed perspective on their faith, find encouragement in understanding Christ's centrality to salvation, and gain a trustworthy companion for ongoing spiritual growth and contemplation.
"My greatest desire is to help people recognize that Jesus is the answer to every question, the solution to every struggle, and the foundation of true salvation," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Missionary Jefferson Carlman's faith-filled work equips believers with a enduring resource for spiritual reflection and growth. This book stands as a testament to the power of sharing Christ's message through the written word.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Everything Is Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With seventy-three years of devoted service to the Lord, Missionary Carlman brings an authentic voice shaped by her conversion at age fifteen and decades of tireless mission work. Her unwavering commitment to proclaiming the gospel through various channels—television, recordings, literature, and hands-on ministry—has fueled her desire to reach souls wherever they may be found. This latest work represents the culmination of her passion to help others experience the transformative power of living for Christ.
"Everything Is Jesus" invites readers on a reflective journey that illuminates how Jesus' death and resurrection intersect with every dimension of the Christian life. Through this spiritually enriching work, believers will discover renewed perspective on their faith, find encouragement in understanding Christ's centrality to salvation, and gain a trustworthy companion for ongoing spiritual growth and contemplation.
"My greatest desire is to help people recognize that Jesus is the answer to every question, the solution to every struggle, and the foundation of true salvation," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Missionary Jefferson Carlman's faith-filled work equips believers with a enduring resource for spiritual reflection and growth. This book stands as a testament to the power of sharing Christ's message through the written word.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Everything Is Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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