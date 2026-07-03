Recent Release, "God Still Speaks," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Beatrice R. Awosika, Explores How Divine Guidance Shapes Believers' Spiritual Lives
Plymouth, MN, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Beatrice R. Awosika has completed a new book titled "God Still Speaks: The Still Small Voice," a compelling exploration of how God's communication transcends biblical times and remains vitally present in our contemporary lives. Through thoughtful reflection and personal testimony, Awosika invites readers to discover the myriad ways the divine speaks to us today, affirming that God's guidance is not relegated to history but actively shapes our spiritual paths and deepens our connection to his purpose.
The author brings rich perspective to this work, having been rooted in faith from her childhood in Nigeria, where she was nurtured within the Anglican Church tradition. Her professional calling as a Registered Nurse and Public Health specialist, coupled with her bachelor's degree from Bethel University and certification as a licensed assisted living director, demonstrates her commitment to service and human dignity. Beyond her acclaimed career, Awosika's passion for evangelism and charitable work—particularly her ongoing support for communities in her native Nigeria—illuminates the profound faith that animates every page of this book.
"God Still Speaks" addresses a hunger many believers experience: the desire to hear God's voice more clearly and recognize his presence in daily circumstances. Readers will encounter stirring narratives that illustrate divine communication in unexpected moments, practical wisdom for cultivating attentiveness to spiritual promptings, and an enlightening roadmap for living more abundantly in God's love. The book serves as both a devotional companion and a transformative guide, encouraging readers to answer the call expressed in Jeremiah 33:3 and discover the great and mighty things God reveals to those who listen with genuine intent.
"My prayer is that this book becomes a faithful companion on your spiritual journey," said author Beatrice R. Awosika, "awakening you to the reality that God still speaks to those willing to listen with greater intentionality and respond with openness to his boundless love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beatrice R. Awosika's illuminating work equips readers with renewed awareness of God's active presence in their lives. This book reignites spiritual curiosity and invites believers into deeper communion with the divine voice that continues to echo through the ages.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "God Still Speaks" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings rich perspective to this work, having been rooted in faith from her childhood in Nigeria, where she was nurtured within the Anglican Church tradition. Her professional calling as a Registered Nurse and Public Health specialist, coupled with her bachelor's degree from Bethel University and certification as a licensed assisted living director, demonstrates her commitment to service and human dignity. Beyond her acclaimed career, Awosika's passion for evangelism and charitable work—particularly her ongoing support for communities in her native Nigeria—illuminates the profound faith that animates every page of this book.
"God Still Speaks" addresses a hunger many believers experience: the desire to hear God's voice more clearly and recognize his presence in daily circumstances. Readers will encounter stirring narratives that illustrate divine communication in unexpected moments, practical wisdom for cultivating attentiveness to spiritual promptings, and an enlightening roadmap for living more abundantly in God's love. The book serves as both a devotional companion and a transformative guide, encouraging readers to answer the call expressed in Jeremiah 33:3 and discover the great and mighty things God reveals to those who listen with genuine intent.
"My prayer is that this book becomes a faithful companion on your spiritual journey," said author Beatrice R. Awosika, "awakening you to the reality that God still speaks to those willing to listen with greater intentionality and respond with openness to his boundless love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beatrice R. Awosika's illuminating work equips readers with renewed awareness of God's active presence in their lives. This book reignites spiritual curiosity and invites believers into deeper communion with the divine voice that continues to echo through the ages.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "God Still Speaks" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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