Recent Release, "Jonah and the Great Fish," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mary I. Yingling, Reimagines Timeless Biblical Narratives as Lyrical Verse
Nashville, TN, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary I. Yingling has completed a new book, titled, "Jonah and the Great Fish," presenting sacred Scripture through the elegant medium of poetry. This collection brings God's own words alongside carefully crafted verses designed to resonate with both children and adults, transforming familiar biblical accounts into accessible, emotionally engaging narratives that illuminate spiritual truths with newfound beauty and clarity.
Drawing from decades of dedicated service in Christian ministry alongside her beloved husband, Mary I. Yingling brings a profound spiritual depth to her work. Her extensive experience raising five children and witnessing the faith journeys of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren has shaped her unique ability to communicate divine wisdom in language that connects across all ages, making ancient stories feel remarkably relevant and personal.
In "Jonah and the Great Fish," readers will discover how the author masterfully weaves Scripture with poetic artistry to explore themes of obedience, redemption, and God's transformative grace. Through carefully chosen imagery and rhythmic verse, Yingling invites audiences into intimate encounters with biblical characters, revealing the timeless lessons embedded within these sacred narratives and challenging readers to consider how these ancient truths apply to their own spiritual journeys today.
"My prayer is that these poems will touch hearts and draw people closer to God's Word," said the author. "I've always believed that poetry has a unique power to reach the soul in ways that prose sometimes cannot, and it's my deepest hope that both young and old will find comfort, inspiration, and renewed faith through these verses."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary I. Yingling's heartwarming work offers readers a meaningful way to explore Scripture through poetic expression. This collection promises to enrich personal devotion and family worship for generations to come.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Jonah and the Great Fish" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from decades of dedicated service in Christian ministry alongside her beloved husband, Mary I. Yingling brings a profound spiritual depth to her work. Her extensive experience raising five children and witnessing the faith journeys of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren has shaped her unique ability to communicate divine wisdom in language that connects across all ages, making ancient stories feel remarkably relevant and personal.
In "Jonah and the Great Fish," readers will discover how the author masterfully weaves Scripture with poetic artistry to explore themes of obedience, redemption, and God's transformative grace. Through carefully chosen imagery and rhythmic verse, Yingling invites audiences into intimate encounters with biblical characters, revealing the timeless lessons embedded within these sacred narratives and challenging readers to consider how these ancient truths apply to their own spiritual journeys today.
"My prayer is that these poems will touch hearts and draw people closer to God's Word," said the author. "I've always believed that poetry has a unique power to reach the soul in ways that prose sometimes cannot, and it's my deepest hope that both young and old will find comfort, inspiration, and renewed faith through these verses."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary I. Yingling's heartwarming work offers readers a meaningful way to explore Scripture through poetic expression. This collection promises to enrich personal devotion and family worship for generations to come.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Jonah and the Great Fish" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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