Dr. John Spencer Ellis Launches Escape the Rat Race Coaching Program to Address the Growing Burnout Crisis Among Professional Men

Dr. John Spencer Ellis has launched his Escape the Rat Race Coaching program to help professional men over 40 break free from the burnout affecting roughly four in ten American men. The personalized program guides accomplished men through monetizing their expertise, building location-independent income, and redesigning their lives around freedom, simplicity, restored health, and mental clarity.