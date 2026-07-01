Alpha1Media to launch new novel NANO by Talal Malik on America’s 250th
Alpha1Media is to launch new novel NANO by Talal Malik on America’s 250th Anniversary on 4 July 2026, paying tribute to cultural milestone of the Great American Novel, the Hollywood Blockbuster Movie & Screenplay and Global IP, and is also first novel in new Global IP Franchise series, Technopolis
Philadelphia, PA, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Global media and entertainment film Alpha1Media said on July 1 it was publishing its new techno-thriller novel, NANO, written by founder Talal Malik, to be available on global platforms on July 4, 2026, the 250th Anniversary of the Founding of the USA.
NANO, the first of the new Technopolis franchise series, is released globally on major book platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Rakuten Kobo and Barnes & Nobles on the special anniversary of the U.S. Independence Day, with E-books available for pre-order, and paperback and hardcover, with two special editions, going live to be bought via global distribution on July 4 itself.
“NANO pays tribute to three global cultural milestones: firstly, the literary cultural milestone of the Great American Novel of the 19th Century; secondly, the cinematic cultural milestone of the Hollywood Movie Blockbuster & Screenplay of the 20th Century; and thirdly, the innovative cultural milestone of the Global Intellectual Property (IP) Franchise of the 21st Century,” said author Talal Malik, also the Founder of Alpha1Media. “Therefore, there was no other option but to launch NANO on the U.S. Independence Day of July 4th on America’s 250th Anniversary.”
NANO is a global sci-fi techno-thriller about American world-class scientist Dr. Michael Faris, who is blackmailed into doomsday nanotechnology, but then he must race across the Middle East, China, and Russia to avert a global catastrophe – from the weapons he has helped to make.
Real readers of NANO have stated, “So I am not pulling back any punches, for I genuinely loved NANO,” and “What you have here is a classic, a perfect blend of ingredients to make it epic.”
The novel is adapted from Talal Malik’s original story and screenplay of the same name, co-written with Tamsin Astbury, with characters created by Alpha1Media. The screenplay is currently in advanced development as a global cinema release movie with a production budget of a major Hollywood blockbuster, having been featured at Cannes and Berlinale.
NANO has been envisaged as the innovative fusion of global geopolitics and science-fiction; balanced between the contemporary journalism of TIME and WIRED magazines and the best-selling thrillers of Tom Clancy and Michael Crichton; between real science fact, such as the White House’s National Nanotechnology Initiative, and global science fiction, as featured in Hollywood blockbuster movies such as Spider-Man, The Avengers and James Bond.
As part of Technopolis, the new exciting global franchise series exploring a near-future world reshaped by the metropolis city, technology, and the human impact of both, NANO is internationally released as the cutting-edge fast-paced cinematic novelization of a highly acclaimed screenplay and forthcoming film, which readers can first enjoy as a book, then as audience members at cinema theaters worldwide.
NANO will also be launched in person by Talal Malik in Philadelphia and New York on July 4/5, with Independence Hall being the location in Philadelphia where the U.S. Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776, and where the U.S. Constitution was ratified on September 17, 1787, and New York being the U.S.’s largest metropolis, the world’s most powerful economic city, the world’s premier financial center, home to the United Nations Headquarters and one of the world’s two Alpha cities with London, the latter the birthplace of Talal Malik.
NANO is available in paperback (USD $16.99), hardcover (USD $26.99), and E-Book (USD $4.99) from Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Rakuten Kobo, Google Books, Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores, and wherever books are sold, with two special editions covers, one being the Global Edition and the other being the America’s 250th Anniversary Special Edition.
About the Author:
NANO is written by Talal Malik, CEO, Founder and Senior Writer-Producer of global media and entertainment firm, Alpha1Media. Educated at Oxford University at the same college as J. R. R. Tolkien, famed author of "Lord of the Rings," and trained at the same prestigious writing program as Ian Fleming, famed author of "James Bond," Talal Malik has written NANO specifically for global readers to enjoy as a cinematic page-turner in their hands.
Book details:
• Title : NANO (Technopolis, Book One)
• Author: Talal Malik
• Publisher: Alpha1Media
• Paperbacks - ISBN 978-1-0666775-4-2 (Global) / 978-1-0666775-4-2 (USA 250th) - $16.99
• Hardcovers - ISBN 978-1-0666775-5-9 (Global) / 978-1-0666775-5-9 (USA 250th) - $26.99
• E-Books — ISBN 978-1-0666775-6-6 (Global) / 978-1-0666775-6- (USA 250th) - $7.99
• Release Date: July 4, 2026
• Genre: Thriller / Techno-thriller / Science Fiction / Action & Adventure
Review copies and interview requests:
Available on request. Press kit, high-resolution cover image, and author headshot available from the contact below.
About Alpha1Media
Alpha1Media (Media. ENHANCED) is a global media and entertainment firm. In the film sector, Alpha1Media focuseson film development, production, financing and cultural advisory services. For more details, visit http:///www.Alpha1Media.com.
NANO, the first of the new Technopolis franchise series, is released globally on major book platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Rakuten Kobo and Barnes & Nobles on the special anniversary of the U.S. Independence Day, with E-books available for pre-order, and paperback and hardcover, with two special editions, going live to be bought via global distribution on July 4 itself.
“NANO pays tribute to three global cultural milestones: firstly, the literary cultural milestone of the Great American Novel of the 19th Century; secondly, the cinematic cultural milestone of the Hollywood Movie Blockbuster & Screenplay of the 20th Century; and thirdly, the innovative cultural milestone of the Global Intellectual Property (IP) Franchise of the 21st Century,” said author Talal Malik, also the Founder of Alpha1Media. “Therefore, there was no other option but to launch NANO on the U.S. Independence Day of July 4th on America’s 250th Anniversary.”
NANO is a global sci-fi techno-thriller about American world-class scientist Dr. Michael Faris, who is blackmailed into doomsday nanotechnology, but then he must race across the Middle East, China, and Russia to avert a global catastrophe – from the weapons he has helped to make.
Real readers of NANO have stated, “So I am not pulling back any punches, for I genuinely loved NANO,” and “What you have here is a classic, a perfect blend of ingredients to make it epic.”
The novel is adapted from Talal Malik’s original story and screenplay of the same name, co-written with Tamsin Astbury, with characters created by Alpha1Media. The screenplay is currently in advanced development as a global cinema release movie with a production budget of a major Hollywood blockbuster, having been featured at Cannes and Berlinale.
NANO has been envisaged as the innovative fusion of global geopolitics and science-fiction; balanced between the contemporary journalism of TIME and WIRED magazines and the best-selling thrillers of Tom Clancy and Michael Crichton; between real science fact, such as the White House’s National Nanotechnology Initiative, and global science fiction, as featured in Hollywood blockbuster movies such as Spider-Man, The Avengers and James Bond.
As part of Technopolis, the new exciting global franchise series exploring a near-future world reshaped by the metropolis city, technology, and the human impact of both, NANO is internationally released as the cutting-edge fast-paced cinematic novelization of a highly acclaimed screenplay and forthcoming film, which readers can first enjoy as a book, then as audience members at cinema theaters worldwide.
NANO will also be launched in person by Talal Malik in Philadelphia and New York on July 4/5, with Independence Hall being the location in Philadelphia where the U.S. Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776, and where the U.S. Constitution was ratified on September 17, 1787, and New York being the U.S.’s largest metropolis, the world’s most powerful economic city, the world’s premier financial center, home to the United Nations Headquarters and one of the world’s two Alpha cities with London, the latter the birthplace of Talal Malik.
NANO is available in paperback (USD $16.99), hardcover (USD $26.99), and E-Book (USD $4.99) from Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Rakuten Kobo, Google Books, Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores, and wherever books are sold, with two special editions covers, one being the Global Edition and the other being the America’s 250th Anniversary Special Edition.
About the Author:
NANO is written by Talal Malik, CEO, Founder and Senior Writer-Producer of global media and entertainment firm, Alpha1Media. Educated at Oxford University at the same college as J. R. R. Tolkien, famed author of "Lord of the Rings," and trained at the same prestigious writing program as Ian Fleming, famed author of "James Bond," Talal Malik has written NANO specifically for global readers to enjoy as a cinematic page-turner in their hands.
Book details:
• Title : NANO (Technopolis, Book One)
• Author: Talal Malik
• Publisher: Alpha1Media
• Paperbacks - ISBN 978-1-0666775-4-2 (Global) / 978-1-0666775-4-2 (USA 250th) - $16.99
• Hardcovers - ISBN 978-1-0666775-5-9 (Global) / 978-1-0666775-5-9 (USA 250th) - $26.99
• E-Books — ISBN 978-1-0666775-6-6 (Global) / 978-1-0666775-6- (USA 250th) - $7.99
• Release Date: July 4, 2026
• Genre: Thriller / Techno-thriller / Science Fiction / Action & Adventure
Review copies and interview requests:
Available on request. Press kit, high-resolution cover image, and author headshot available from the contact below.
About Alpha1Media
Alpha1Media (Media. ENHANCED) is a global media and entertainment firm. In the film sector, Alpha1Media focuseson film development, production, financing and cultural advisory services. For more details, visit http:///www.Alpha1Media.com.
Contact
Alpha1MediaContact
Maria Felce
+442070609786
www.Alpha1Media.com
Please visit http://www.Alpha1Media.com/NANO
Maria Felce
+442070609786
www.Alpha1Media.com
Please visit http://www.Alpha1Media.com/NANO
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