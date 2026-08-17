Bilingual Children’s Book Celebrates the Migration of Monarch Butterflies, Pledges 10% of Sales to Releasing Migrant Children from ICE Detention
Nashville, TX, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new children’s picture book released on Amazon.com introduces and reinforces Spanish language skills among children aged four to ten through a story celebrating the epic migration of the monarch butterfly; the author is pledging 10% of earnings will be donated to organizations leveraging pro bono law services to release migrant children and families from ICE Custody.
Bella's Journey: The Migration of a Monarch Butterfly, written and illustrated by Viola Greene, follows the migration of a monarch butterfly on an actual route taken by the butterflies from West Virginia to the oyamel trees in Michoacan, Mexico. Along the way, the protagonist of the story, Bella (meaning beautiful in Spanish) learns to speak Spanish through conversations with Spanish speaking characters and makes a host of new friends. This picture book is a celebration of this natural migration, unique to the Americas, as well as the beauty of cultures and languages meeting. Its structure, which includes both literal and interpreted translation of the Spanish text is meant to build or reinforce Spanish language ability in children but can also be read entirely in English.
“Children in ICE detention camps can’t wait. They are being denied healthy food, toys, and the opportunity to play and go to school. There are reports of worms in food and crayons and drawing paper being taken from them, as well as rumors of sexual assault and denial of health services,” said Author Viola Greene. “It is time for all Americans with a conscience to stand up to this cruelty. These are not hardened criminals, but little children.” She believes that, just like the blue butterflies have become symbolic for the Epstein survivors, the Monarch should be symbolic for our migrant kids who have the resilience to take long journeys and become bilingual and bicultural.
To take a stand or just enjoy story time with your little one, buy Bella’s Journey: The Migration of a Monarch Butterfly on Amazon.com.
Bella's Journey: The Migration of a Monarch Butterfly, written and illustrated by Viola Greene, follows the migration of a monarch butterfly on an actual route taken by the butterflies from West Virginia to the oyamel trees in Michoacan, Mexico. Along the way, the protagonist of the story, Bella (meaning beautiful in Spanish) learns to speak Spanish through conversations with Spanish speaking characters and makes a host of new friends. This picture book is a celebration of this natural migration, unique to the Americas, as well as the beauty of cultures and languages meeting. Its structure, which includes both literal and interpreted translation of the Spanish text is meant to build or reinforce Spanish language ability in children but can also be read entirely in English.
“Children in ICE detention camps can’t wait. They are being denied healthy food, toys, and the opportunity to play and go to school. There are reports of worms in food and crayons and drawing paper being taken from them, as well as rumors of sexual assault and denial of health services,” said Author Viola Greene. “It is time for all Americans with a conscience to stand up to this cruelty. These are not hardened criminals, but little children.” She believes that, just like the blue butterflies have become symbolic for the Epstein survivors, the Monarch should be symbolic for our migrant kids who have the resilience to take long journeys and become bilingual and bicultural.
To take a stand or just enjoy story time with your little one, buy Bella’s Journey: The Migration of a Monarch Butterfly on Amazon.com.
Contact
bellas journeyContact
Viola Greene
765-413-4724
Viola Greene
765-413-4724
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