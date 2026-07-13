Tahlia Rahme Brings Warm, Evidence-Based Child Psychology to Melbourne
As demand for accessible youth mental health services rise across Australia, MLA Psychology strengthens its clinical offering with the appointment of neuroaffirming child and adolescent psychologist Tahlia Rahme.
Bendigo, Australia, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MLA Psychology today announced the appointment of Tahlia Rahme, an AHPRA-registered psychologist specialising in child, adolescent, and young adult mental health, marking a significant step forward in the practice's mission to deliver accessible, identity-affirming psychological care to young Australians and their families.
The appointment comes at a time when youth mental health in Australia has never been more in focus. Anxiety, school refusal, and emotional dysregulation among children and teenagers continue to rise, yet many families struggle to find psychology services that are both clinically rigorous and genuinely attuned to how young people experience the world. Tahlia's practice model was built precisely for this gap.
Grounded in evidence-informed, client-centred principles, Tahlia tailors every session to the individual — accounting for the young person's age, communication preferences, sensory needs, interests, and the real-world contexts they navigate daily. Her clinical focus spans anxiety and school refusal, autism and neurodivergent identity, ADHD and learning-related challenges, emotional regulation and behaviour, adolescent wellbeing and low mood, social confidence and self-esteem, and parent and caregiver support. NDIS participants who are self-managed or plan-managed are also welcomed where psychology support aligns with their plan goals.
At the heart of Tahlia's work is a neuroaffirming philosophy — one that treats neurodivergence not as something to be corrected, but as a dimension of identity to be understood and respected. Rather than placing the burden of change solely on the young person, she works collaboratively with families, schools, and support networks to build environments and strategies that genuinely work.
"Too many young people come to us having already learned that asking for help means being told something is wrong with them," said the MLA Psychology team. "Tahlia's practice turns that experience around. She begins with curiosity, not judgement — and families notice the difference immediately."
Sessions are available through in-home visits and school-based appointments across selected northern Melbourne suburbs, with telehealth extending Tahlia's reach to families throughout Australia where clinically appropriate. Referral pathways include Medicare with a valid Mental Health Treatment Plan, NDIS self-managed and plan-managed funding, and private arrangements with no referral required.
Families are encouraged to submit a short enquiry through the MLA Psychology website at https://mlapsychology.com/, where their team will review each situation individually and advise on suitability and next steps.
The appointment comes at a time when youth mental health in Australia has never been more in focus. Anxiety, school refusal, and emotional dysregulation among children and teenagers continue to rise, yet many families struggle to find psychology services that are both clinically rigorous and genuinely attuned to how young people experience the world. Tahlia's practice model was built precisely for this gap.
Grounded in evidence-informed, client-centred principles, Tahlia tailors every session to the individual — accounting for the young person's age, communication preferences, sensory needs, interests, and the real-world contexts they navigate daily. Her clinical focus spans anxiety and school refusal, autism and neurodivergent identity, ADHD and learning-related challenges, emotional regulation and behaviour, adolescent wellbeing and low mood, social confidence and self-esteem, and parent and caregiver support. NDIS participants who are self-managed or plan-managed are also welcomed where psychology support aligns with their plan goals.
At the heart of Tahlia's work is a neuroaffirming philosophy — one that treats neurodivergence not as something to be corrected, but as a dimension of identity to be understood and respected. Rather than placing the burden of change solely on the young person, she works collaboratively with families, schools, and support networks to build environments and strategies that genuinely work.
"Too many young people come to us having already learned that asking for help means being told something is wrong with them," said the MLA Psychology team. "Tahlia's practice turns that experience around. She begins with curiosity, not judgement — and families notice the difference immediately."
Sessions are available through in-home visits and school-based appointments across selected northern Melbourne suburbs, with telehealth extending Tahlia's reach to families throughout Australia where clinically appropriate. Referral pathways include Medicare with a valid Mental Health Treatment Plan, NDIS self-managed and plan-managed funding, and private arrangements with no referral required.
Families are encouraged to submit a short enquiry through the MLA Psychology website at https://mlapsychology.com/, where their team will review each situation individually and advise on suitability and next steps.
Contact
MLA PsychologyContact
Kelly Kerrick
(07) 5606 1784
https://mlapsychology.com/
Kelly Kerrick
(07) 5606 1784
https://mlapsychology.com/
Categories