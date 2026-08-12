Fugu Tech Supercharges Its AI Engine, Delivering Sharper Personalized Videos and Near-Instant Avatar Creation
Fugu Tech today unveiled a major upgrade to the AI engine behind its personalized video messaging platform. The new engine delivers dramatically higher video quality, gives businesses far more creative flexibility, and makes turning a real person into a lifelike AI avatar faster and lower-friction than ever, removing the barrier that once stood between a single recording and thousands of personalized videos.
Irvine, CA, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fugu Tech, the AI video messaging platform that sends personalized videos to customers by text, today announced its biggest product leap yet: a substantially more powerful AI engine that raises the bar on video quality, creative flexibility, and ease of use.
The upgraded engine renders avatars with noticeably sharper detail, more natural motion, and more lifelike expression, so the videos customers receive feel genuinely human. Businesses also gain far more creative flexibility, with more control over how their avatar looks, sounds, and speaks across different audiences, campaigns, and use cases.
Perhaps the biggest change is how little it now takes to get started. Turning a real person, whether a founder, a technician, a receptionist, or a brand spokesperson, into a polished AI avatar is dramatically faster and lower-friction. What used to feel like a production now takes a single short recording, with the AI handling the rest at scale.
"This upgrade is a step-change for what our customers can do," said Pierre Rogers of Fugu Tech. "The quality is dramatically better, the flexibility is wide open, and we have torn down the friction that used to stand between recording yourself once and reaching every customer with a personal video. It has never been this easy to show up in someone's text messages as yourself, at scale."
The result is personalized video that businesses can launch in minutes rather than days, delivered straight to the one place customers actually look: their text messages. From dental practices and auto dealerships to vet clinics, tire centers, and fitness centers, Fugu Tech's customers use AI video messaging to cut through the noise and turn attention into replies, bookings, and revenue.
The upgraded AI engine is available now to Fugu Tech customers.
About Fugu Tech
Fugu Tech is an AI video messaging platform that helps businesses send personalized, lifelike videos to every customer by text. Companies create a single AI avatar of their spokesperson, and Fugu Tech generates a unique video for each recipient, greeting them by name and speaking to their needs, then delivers it straight to their phone. Learn more at https://fugutech.co.
The upgraded engine renders avatars with noticeably sharper detail, more natural motion, and more lifelike expression, so the videos customers receive feel genuinely human. Businesses also gain far more creative flexibility, with more control over how their avatar looks, sounds, and speaks across different audiences, campaigns, and use cases.
Perhaps the biggest change is how little it now takes to get started. Turning a real person, whether a founder, a technician, a receptionist, or a brand spokesperson, into a polished AI avatar is dramatically faster and lower-friction. What used to feel like a production now takes a single short recording, with the AI handling the rest at scale.
"This upgrade is a step-change for what our customers can do," said Pierre Rogers of Fugu Tech. "The quality is dramatically better, the flexibility is wide open, and we have torn down the friction that used to stand between recording yourself once and reaching every customer with a personal video. It has never been this easy to show up in someone's text messages as yourself, at scale."
The result is personalized video that businesses can launch in minutes rather than days, delivered straight to the one place customers actually look: their text messages. From dental practices and auto dealerships to vet clinics, tire centers, and fitness centers, Fugu Tech's customers use AI video messaging to cut through the noise and turn attention into replies, bookings, and revenue.
The upgraded AI engine is available now to Fugu Tech customers.
About Fugu Tech
Fugu Tech is an AI video messaging platform that helps businesses send personalized, lifelike videos to every customer by text. Companies create a single AI avatar of their spokesperson, and Fugu Tech generates a unique video for each recipient, greeting them by name and speaking to their needs, then delivers it straight to their phone. Learn more at https://fugutech.co.
Contact
FuguTechContact
Pierre Rogers
(657) 207-4225
https://fugutech.co
Pierre Rogers
(657) 207-4225
https://fugutech.co
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