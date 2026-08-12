Fugu Tech Supercharges Its AI Engine, Delivering Sharper Personalized Videos and Near-Instant Avatar Creation

Fugu Tech today unveiled a major upgrade to the AI engine behind its personalized video messaging platform. The new engine delivers dramatically higher video quality, gives businesses far more creative flexibility, and makes turning a real person into a lifelike AI avatar faster and lower-friction than ever, removing the barrier that once stood between a single recording and thousands of personalized videos.