Vodia Announces V70.4: Faster Setup, Smarter Administration, and a Refined User Experience
This release introduces a new guided setup experience, context-aware AI assistance in the Admin Portal, a redesigned directory panel with quick links and notes, and enhancements that simplify day-to-day management for administrators and users alike.
Boston, MA, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce V70.4 of the Vodia PBX. Version 70.4 continues the evolution of the Vodia PBX V70.
This release introduces a new guided setup experience, context-aware AI assistance in the Admin Portal, a redesigned directory panel with quick links and notes, and enhancements that simplify day-to-day management for administrators and users alike.
Getting a new PBX up and running is now faster and easier with our redesigned setup wizard. V70.4’s new step-by-step installation wizard guides administrators through the initial configuration process, while the expanded tenant creation wizard walks through essential setup tasks, including:
System configuration
Licensing and country settings
SIP trunk setup
DNS configuration
Email testing
The result is reduced setup complexity and a faster transition from installation to production.
V70.4 also introduces a redesigned help experience with an AI assistant built into the Admin Portal. The assistant uses the administrator’s selected AI provider, such as Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, or a custom endpoint, providing page context so the AI can deliver relevant help. Whether it’s configuring SIP trunks, reviewing logs, or adjusting tenant settings, the assistant provides answers based on the current context of the user’s work.
Users also benefit from a more modern and responsive experience and efficient navigation:
New left-side navigation rail
Improved panel resizing and collapsible layouts
New audio player for recordings and voicemail
Department filtering
Cleaner voicemail, call history, and recording views
Improved responsiveness across desktop and mobile devices
Improved dark mode
The V70.4 directory panel brings quick links, notes, and account navigation together in a single location. Thanks to an improved panel customization, administrators can:
Create quick links to frequently accessed pages
Pin notes for future reference
Search and navigate accounts more efficiently
Keep important operational information visible while working
The result is a faster workflow with fewer clicks and less time spent navigating through menus.
The release notes for V70.4 are available on the Vodia documentation website.
V70.4 makes Vodia easier to deploy, easier to manage, easier to use, and more reliable. From guided onboarding and context-aware AI assistance to workflow improvements throughout the Admin Portal and User Web Portal, this release helps administrators and users get more done with fewer clicks and reduced complexity. For existing customers, V70.4 is available now. To find out more, contact Vodia, sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
This release introduces a new guided setup experience, context-aware AI assistance in the Admin Portal, a redesigned directory panel with quick links and notes, and enhancements that simplify day-to-day management for administrators and users alike.
Getting a new PBX up and running is now faster and easier with our redesigned setup wizard. V70.4’s new step-by-step installation wizard guides administrators through the initial configuration process, while the expanded tenant creation wizard walks through essential setup tasks, including:
System configuration
Licensing and country settings
SIP trunk setup
DNS configuration
Email testing
The result is reduced setup complexity and a faster transition from installation to production.
V70.4 also introduces a redesigned help experience with an AI assistant built into the Admin Portal. The assistant uses the administrator’s selected AI provider, such as Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, or a custom endpoint, providing page context so the AI can deliver relevant help. Whether it’s configuring SIP trunks, reviewing logs, or adjusting tenant settings, the assistant provides answers based on the current context of the user’s work.
Users also benefit from a more modern and responsive experience and efficient navigation:
New left-side navigation rail
Improved panel resizing and collapsible layouts
New audio player for recordings and voicemail
Department filtering
Cleaner voicemail, call history, and recording views
Improved responsiveness across desktop and mobile devices
Improved dark mode
The V70.4 directory panel brings quick links, notes, and account navigation together in a single location. Thanks to an improved panel customization, administrators can:
Create quick links to frequently accessed pages
Pin notes for future reference
Search and navigate accounts more efficiently
Keep important operational information visible while working
The result is a faster workflow with fewer clicks and less time spent navigating through menus.
The release notes for V70.4 are available on the Vodia documentation website.
V70.4 makes Vodia easier to deploy, easier to manage, easier to use, and more reliable. From guided onboarding and context-aware AI assistance to workflow improvements throughout the Admin Portal and User Web Portal, this release helps administrators and users get more done with fewer clicks and reduced complexity. For existing customers, V70.4 is available now. To find out more, contact Vodia, sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
Contact
VodiaContact
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490
vodia.com
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490
vodia.com
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