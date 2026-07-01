Loveforce International Releases Bayou Fun and Love In A Club
Santa Clarita, CA, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International continues its 6th annual Loveforce Summer by entering July with two fun songs. The first fun song is entitled “Bayou Fun.” The second fun song is entitled “I Found Love In A Club.”
Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Singles is entitled “I Found Love In A Club.” Itis an Indie, Alternative R&B ballad. It features steady synthesizer rhythm and beats punctuated by a Hammond organ to create an ambiance and background to the singer’s story of how he met a woman who may be the one. Lyrically, the song delves into the protagonists inner struggle, feelings of joy mixed with uncertainty, & awkwardness & fear of failure.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Bayou Fun.” It is a zydeco, Cajun, indie ballad with a happy beat and harmonious instrumentation. Lyrically it talks about having fun in the bayou and pays homage to some famous Cajun-Zydeco players.
“We are carrying on with our Loveforce Summer by releasing songs that will bring a smile to listeners faces,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Singles is entitled “I Found Love In A Club.” Itis an Indie, Alternative R&B ballad. It features steady synthesizer rhythm and beats punctuated by a Hammond organ to create an ambiance and background to the singer’s story of how he met a woman who may be the one. Lyrically, the song delves into the protagonists inner struggle, feelings of joy mixed with uncertainty, & awkwardness & fear of failure.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Bayou Fun.” It is a zydeco, Cajun, indie ballad with a happy beat and harmonious instrumentation. Lyrically it talks about having fun in the bayou and pays homage to some famous Cajun-Zydeco players.
“We are carrying on with our Loveforce Summer by releasing songs that will bring a smile to listeners faces,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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