Orlando Drag Performer Rae O'Light Joins the Waves of Pride Cruise Lineup

The Cruise Boys® announce that Orlando drag queen and comedian Rae O'Light is joining the entertainment lineup for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. A fixture in Central Florida's LGBTQ+ nightlife, Rae joins a performer roster that includes Jessica Wild, Darcel Stevens, TP Lords, and DJ Edil Hernandez. Information regarding the scheduled programming and cabin reservations can be found online.