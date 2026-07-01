Orlando Drag Performer Rae O'Light Joins the Waves of Pride Cruise Lineup
The Cruise Boys® announce that Orlando drag queen and comedian Rae O'Light is joining the entertainment lineup for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. A fixture in Central Florida's LGBTQ+ nightlife, Rae joins a performer roster that includes Jessica Wild, Darcel Stevens, TP Lords, and DJ Edil Hernandez. Information regarding the scheduled programming and cabin reservations can be found online.
Orlando, FL, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Cruise Boys® announce the addition of Orlando-based performer Rae O'Light to the entertainment lineup for the Waves of Pride Cruise, setting sail September 5-10, 2026.
Rae O'Light is a drag queen, comedian, actor, and host operating within Central Florida. Her performances incorporate comedy, lip-synching, and crowd engagement. Rae brings hometown representation and humor to the scheduled events at sea.
Recognized across the local LGBTQ+ nightlife scene, Rae frequently hosts watch parties and events at venues such as Anthem Orlando. She is involved in the Central Florida entertainment community and has worked as a featured figure for organizations including Space Coast Pride. Her background spans multiple facets of the arts, including stand-up comedy and directing stage productions like the "Confessions of the Tall & Tart" show featured during the Orlando Fringe festival.
Rae O'Light joins an entertainment roster that features recently announced headliner and RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Jessica Wild. The stage events will also include performances by Orlando community leader Darcel Stevens, Miami entertainer TP Lords, and music provided by DJ Edil Hernandez.
The scheduled programming ranges from afternoon activities to evening dance events. Travelers interested in learning more about the sailing, viewing the full roster of entertainers, or securing cabin reservations can find details at
www.wavesofpridecruise.com.
About The Cruise Boys®: The Cruise Boys® - powered by KVI Travel is a travel agency dedicated to curating cruise experiences. Providing travel planning and personalized service, the agency's team manages the booking process to ensure a seamless journey for travelers. The Cruise Boys® is named among Virgin Voyages' Top 10 First Mates for three consecutive years (Top 100 for the last four years), and is listed as a Top 50 agency with Celebrity Cruises. The agency coordinates both individual getaways and group adventures at sea.
Powered by KVI Travel—a full-service travel agency serving a global community of travelers since 1998—The Cruise Boys® leverages a network that combines over 3,500 years of collective industry experience. This partnership allows the agency to offer direct industry relationships and travel expertise to clientele.
Rae O'Light is a drag queen, comedian, actor, and host operating within Central Florida. Her performances incorporate comedy, lip-synching, and crowd engagement. Rae brings hometown representation and humor to the scheduled events at sea.
Recognized across the local LGBTQ+ nightlife scene, Rae frequently hosts watch parties and events at venues such as Anthem Orlando. She is involved in the Central Florida entertainment community and has worked as a featured figure for organizations including Space Coast Pride. Her background spans multiple facets of the arts, including stand-up comedy and directing stage productions like the "Confessions of the Tall & Tart" show featured during the Orlando Fringe festival.
Rae O'Light joins an entertainment roster that features recently announced headliner and RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Jessica Wild. The stage events will also include performances by Orlando community leader Darcel Stevens, Miami entertainer TP Lords, and music provided by DJ Edil Hernandez.
The scheduled programming ranges from afternoon activities to evening dance events. Travelers interested in learning more about the sailing, viewing the full roster of entertainers, or securing cabin reservations can find details at
www.wavesofpridecruise.com.
About The Cruise Boys®: The Cruise Boys® - powered by KVI Travel is a travel agency dedicated to curating cruise experiences. Providing travel planning and personalized service, the agency's team manages the booking process to ensure a seamless journey for travelers. The Cruise Boys® is named among Virgin Voyages' Top 10 First Mates for three consecutive years (Top 100 for the last four years), and is listed as a Top 50 agency with Celebrity Cruises. The agency coordinates both individual getaways and group adventures at sea.
Powered by KVI Travel—a full-service travel agency serving a global community of travelers since 1998—The Cruise Boys® leverages a network that combines over 3,500 years of collective industry experience. This partnership allows the agency to offer direct industry relationships and travel expertise to clientele.
Contact
The Cruise Boys® - Powered by KVI TRAVELContact
Robert Huss
(407) 205-2690
www.TheCruiseBoys.com
Robert Huss
(407) 205-2690
www.TheCruiseBoys.com
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