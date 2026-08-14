HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized Nationally for Excellence in Stroke Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish has received two American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for its commitment to evidence-based heart and stroke care. The recognition highlights the hospital’s dedication to improving patient outcomes, supporting recovery and reducing readmissions through research-based treatment guidelines.
Englewood, CO, August 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish is nationally recognized for its commitment to excellence in cardiovascular care.
The American Heart Association presents the Get With The Guidelines awards for proven dedication to best practices, life-saving care.
HCA HealthONE Swedish has received two American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for demonstrating a commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, helping save lives, support recovery and reduce hospital readmissions.
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 4 causes of death in the United States, respectively, according to the American Heart Association's 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Report. Studies show patients can experience better outcomes when care teams consistently follow evidence-based treatment guidelines.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest science-backed guidelines. As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines programs, HCA HealthONE Swedish qualified for the awards by demonstrating a sustained commitment to improving the quality of cardiovascular care.
"HCA HealthONE Swedish is committed to delivering high-quality care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely, appropriate care for heart attacks and strokes," said Dr. Mary Laird Warner. "Get With The Guidelines programs help our teams put proven science into practice every day, supporting better outcomes so more people in the Englewood area can live longer, healthier lives."
This year, HCA HealthONE Swedish received these achievement awards:
Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus
Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
"These awards reflect HCA HealthONE Swedish's commitment to caring for people in their community who need cardiovascular care," said Karen E. Joynt Maddox, M.D., MPH, chair of the American Heart Association Quality Oversight Committee. "By following the American Heart Association's quality improvement protocols, HCA HealthONE Swedish can help advance our shared vision of better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates - a win for patients, families and health care systems."
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center.
About Get With The Guidelines
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 18 million patients since 2001.
The American Heart Association presents the Get With The Guidelines awards for proven dedication to best practices, life-saving care.
HCA HealthONE Swedish has received two American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for demonstrating a commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, helping save lives, support recovery and reduce hospital readmissions.
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 4 causes of death in the United States, respectively, according to the American Heart Association's 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Report. Studies show patients can experience better outcomes when care teams consistently follow evidence-based treatment guidelines.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest science-backed guidelines. As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines programs, HCA HealthONE Swedish qualified for the awards by demonstrating a sustained commitment to improving the quality of cardiovascular care.
"HCA HealthONE Swedish is committed to delivering high-quality care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely, appropriate care for heart attacks and strokes," said Dr. Mary Laird Warner. "Get With The Guidelines programs help our teams put proven science into practice every day, supporting better outcomes so more people in the Englewood area can live longer, healthier lives."
This year, HCA HealthONE Swedish received these achievement awards:
Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus
Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
"These awards reflect HCA HealthONE Swedish's commitment to caring for people in their community who need cardiovascular care," said Karen E. Joynt Maddox, M.D., MPH, chair of the American Heart Association Quality Oversight Committee. "By following the American Heart Association's quality improvement protocols, HCA HealthONE Swedish can help advance our shared vision of better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates - a win for patients, families and health care systems."
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center.
About Get With The Guidelines
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 18 million patients since 2001.
Contact
HCA HealthONE SwedishContact
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
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