Parkway Window Works Brings Custom Window Treatment Services to Designers in Syracuse, NY
Parkway Window Works, a custom window treatment workroom serving interior designers, has expanded into Syracuse, New York. Known for its in-house fabrication, technical expertise, and concierge-level service, the company helps design firms offer premium custom window treatments, motorization, bedding, and soft goods while reducing workload and increasing revenue opportunities.
Syracuse, NY, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Parkway Window Works, a custom window treatment workroom, is now accepting new interior design clients in Syracuse, NY.
The expansion comes as demand continues to grow for seasoned trade partners capable of delivering highly customized results.
Built on more than 25 years of industry experience and a level of detail shaped by the founder's engineering background, Parkway Window Works brings a beautifully technical perspective to custom fabrication and motorized window treatments. The result is a streamlined, client-friendly process that makes it easy for interior designers to integrate custom window treatments into their service offerings.
"As designers look for ways to differentiate themselves, custom window treatments can become an important revenue opportunity," says owner Peggy Morgans. "We help design firms offer more premium solutions, serve their clients at a higher level, and improve profitability without adding more to their workload."
Every order is fabricated by the Parkway Window Works team in their own workroom and handled by local, trained installers. This approach helps ensure consistent quality across every stage of the project.
The expansion comes as demand continues to grow for seasoned trade partners capable of delivering highly customized results.
Built on more than 25 years of industry experience and a level of detail shaped by the founder's engineering background, Parkway Window Works brings a beautifully technical perspective to custom fabrication and motorized window treatments. The result is a streamlined, client-friendly process that makes it easy for interior designers to integrate custom window treatments into their service offerings.
"As designers look for ways to differentiate themselves, custom window treatments can become an important revenue opportunity," says owner Peggy Morgans. "We help design firms offer more premium solutions, serve their clients at a higher level, and improve profitability without adding more to their workload."
Every order is fabricated by the Parkway Window Works team in their own workroom and handled by local, trained installers. This approach helps ensure consistent quality across every stage of the project.
Contact
Parkway Window WorksContact
Peggy Morgans
585-364-0819
parkwaywindowworks.com
Peggy Morgans
585-364-0819
parkwaywindowworks.com
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