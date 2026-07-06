Recent Release, "Finally Free! A Journey on the Underground Railroad," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Apricot Truitt, Delivers Gripping Historical Adventure
Greeley, CO, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Apricot Truitt has completed a new book, "Finally Free! A Journey on the Underground Railroad," a richly imagined story that follows Cotton, a resourceful mouse, and Isabella, a courageous young girl, as they embark on a perilous escape from a slave plantation. Set against the backdrop of America's most significant resistance movement, their journey takes them through treacherous terrain and across safe houses, all in pursuit of freedom and reunion with Isabella's recently liberated parents in Canada.
Dr. Truitt brings more than two decades of educational experience to this work, having devoted her career to inspiring students through both classroom teaching and university instruction. Her passion for fostering creativity in young minds, combined with her scholarly interest in the Underground Railroad's historical significance, provided the perfect foundation for this project. She envisioned a narrative that could educate without preaching, that could entertain while honoring the authentic struggles and heroism of those who sought liberty.
"Finally Free! A Journey on the Underground Railroad" weaves historical accuracy into an engaging tale that examines themes of bravery, friendship, and the transformative power of hope. Readers will discover how two unlikely companions—one human, one animal—navigate danger and discover inner strength through their shared quest. The stakes are tangible and urgent: capture means return to bondage, yet surrender means abandoning the dream of freedom. Through their eyes, young readers gain profound insight into a defining chapter of American history while celebrating the resilience of the human spirit.
"I wanted to create a story that would resonate with children of all ages," said Truitt, "one that honors the courageous journeys of real people while showing how even the smallest among us can make a difference."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Apricot Truitt's educational work offers readers an illuminating gateway into understanding the Underground Railroad's significance. This book transforms history into an intimate, unforgettable experience that will linger in young hearts long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Finally Free! A Journey on the Underground Railroad" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Dr. Truitt brings more than two decades of educational experience to this work, having devoted her career to inspiring students through both classroom teaching and university instruction. Her passion for fostering creativity in young minds, combined with her scholarly interest in the Underground Railroad's historical significance, provided the perfect foundation for this project. She envisioned a narrative that could educate without preaching, that could entertain while honoring the authentic struggles and heroism of those who sought liberty.
"Finally Free! A Journey on the Underground Railroad" weaves historical accuracy into an engaging tale that examines themes of bravery, friendship, and the transformative power of hope. Readers will discover how two unlikely companions—one human, one animal—navigate danger and discover inner strength through their shared quest. The stakes are tangible and urgent: capture means return to bondage, yet surrender means abandoning the dream of freedom. Through their eyes, young readers gain profound insight into a defining chapter of American history while celebrating the resilience of the human spirit.
"I wanted to create a story that would resonate with children of all ages," said Truitt, "one that honors the courageous journeys of real people while showing how even the smallest among us can make a difference."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Apricot Truitt's educational work offers readers an illuminating gateway into understanding the Underground Railroad's significance. This book transforms history into an intimate, unforgettable experience that will linger in young hearts long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Finally Free! A Journey on the Underground Railroad" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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