Recent Release, "Jamaica's Constitutional Reform...," from Newman Springs Publishing Examines Jamaica's Urgent Need for Constitutional Reform
Norwich, CT, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Audie U. Morgan has completed a new book examining how Jamaica's current constitution, inherited from Britain in 1962, perpetuates colonial economic structures and limits citizens' participation in meaningful democratic processes. The work argues that true constitutional reform must represent socioeconomic transformation—a fundamental step toward authentic human development that the nation's existing framework has failed to deliver. Morgan contends that Jamaica's political system, rather than enabling genuine democracy, constrains citizens to alternately select leaders who ultimately enforce the agendas of international financial institutions while the nation teeters on the edge of social instability.
Drawing on extensive analysis of Jamaica's political history and constitutional limitations, Morgan brings both scholarly rigor and passionate advocacy to this exploration of systemic dysfunction. His perspective emerges from deep engagement with the structures that have shaped his nation's trajectory, offering readers an insider's understanding of how colonial legacies continue influencing contemporary governance and citizen empowerment.
"Jamaica's Constitutional Reform and Citizen's Rights to Self Determination" challenges the intellectual dishonesty surrounding accepted notions of democracy in the Caribbean context. Morgan presents a clarion call for citizens to recognize their capacity and responsibility in restructuring their nation's political and socioeconomic arrangements. The book lays crucial groundwork for honest national conversation about establishing a constitution truly authored by the people, featuring robust separation of powers between governmental branches and between central and local authorities. Readers will discover not despair but an actionable vision for reclaiming dignity, preserving progressive culture, and enabling meaningful participation among both domestic and diaspora communities.
"This work emerged from my conviction that we cannot accept degradation of our collective intellect or surrender our right to self-determination," said Morgan. "We owe ourselves better than our current political arrangements afford, and constitutional reform represents our pathway toward that commitment."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Audie U. Morgan's illuminating work empowers readers with intellectual frameworks for understanding Jamaica's systemic challenges and possibilities. This essential examination will reshape how citizens envision their nation's constitutional future and their own role in achieving it.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Jamaica's Constitutional Reform and Citizen's Rights to Self Determination" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing on extensive analysis of Jamaica's political history and constitutional limitations, Morgan brings both scholarly rigor and passionate advocacy to this exploration of systemic dysfunction. His perspective emerges from deep engagement with the structures that have shaped his nation's trajectory, offering readers an insider's understanding of how colonial legacies continue influencing contemporary governance and citizen empowerment.
"Jamaica's Constitutional Reform and Citizen's Rights to Self Determination" challenges the intellectual dishonesty surrounding accepted notions of democracy in the Caribbean context. Morgan presents a clarion call for citizens to recognize their capacity and responsibility in restructuring their nation's political and socioeconomic arrangements. The book lays crucial groundwork for honest national conversation about establishing a constitution truly authored by the people, featuring robust separation of powers between governmental branches and between central and local authorities. Readers will discover not despair but an actionable vision for reclaiming dignity, preserving progressive culture, and enabling meaningful participation among both domestic and diaspora communities.
"This work emerged from my conviction that we cannot accept degradation of our collective intellect or surrender our right to self-determination," said Morgan. "We owe ourselves better than our current political arrangements afford, and constitutional reform represents our pathway toward that commitment."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Audie U. Morgan's illuminating work empowers readers with intellectual frameworks for understanding Jamaica's systemic challenges and possibilities. This essential examination will reshape how citizens envision their nation's constitutional future and their own role in achieving it.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Jamaica's Constitutional Reform and Citizen's Rights to Self Determination" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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