Recent Release, "Between Realms and Ruin," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Trace L. Hart, Delivers a Sweeping Fantasy About Sacrifice for Unknown Worlds
Great Falls, MT, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Trace L. Hart has completed a new book that launches readers into Solinar, a realm where the fundamental balance of elemental magic has shattered. When ordinary Chicagoan Raelyn is drawn through a mysterious veil into this fractured world, she discovers she's the subject of an ancient prophecy—one that demands she restore what has been lost. Unprepared for the burden of such destiny, she must navigate a landscape of danger, duty, and desire while learning to command powers that both terrify and allure her.
Hart brings her signature blend of meticulous worldbuilding and emotional depth to this tale, drawing on her experience as both a devoted storyteller and educator. Her background crafting layered characters shines through in the reluctant bond between Raelyn and Draysius, a mysterious warrior bound to Solinar's fate, as their connection deepens amid the encroaching darkness. Hart's passion for creating immersive narratives where magic intertwines with the human heart infuses every page with authenticity and resonance.
In "Between Realms and Ruin," Hart explores the profound themes of sacrifice, self-discovery, and the transformative journey from ordinary to extraordinary. Raelyn's arc becomes a meditation on choice itself—whether to cling to the life she knew or embrace the transformative power that could heal broken realms. As three ruthless witches move against her and war ignites across shattered kingdoms, readers will discover a story that challenges what it means to be chosen and what courage truly costs.
"I wanted to create a world where magic feels both wondrous and dangerous, where love becomes another kind of risk, and where an ordinary person discovers they're capable of reshaping destiny itself," said author Trace L. Hart.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Trace L. Hart's compelling work invites readers into a richly detailed fantasy that honors both the grandeur of epic storytelling and the intimacy of personal transformation. This debut novel stands as a testament to the power of imagination and the extraordinary strength that emerges when ordinary hearts face impossible choices.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Between Realms and Ruin" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Hart brings her signature blend of meticulous worldbuilding and emotional depth to this tale, drawing on her experience as both a devoted storyteller and educator. Her background crafting layered characters shines through in the reluctant bond between Raelyn and Draysius, a mysterious warrior bound to Solinar's fate, as their connection deepens amid the encroaching darkness. Hart's passion for creating immersive narratives where magic intertwines with the human heart infuses every page with authenticity and resonance.
In "Between Realms and Ruin," Hart explores the profound themes of sacrifice, self-discovery, and the transformative journey from ordinary to extraordinary. Raelyn's arc becomes a meditation on choice itself—whether to cling to the life she knew or embrace the transformative power that could heal broken realms. As three ruthless witches move against her and war ignites across shattered kingdoms, readers will discover a story that challenges what it means to be chosen and what courage truly costs.
"I wanted to create a world where magic feels both wondrous and dangerous, where love becomes another kind of risk, and where an ordinary person discovers they're capable of reshaping destiny itself," said author Trace L. Hart.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Trace L. Hart's compelling work invites readers into a richly detailed fantasy that honors both the grandeur of epic storytelling and the intimacy of personal transformation. This debut novel stands as a testament to the power of imagination and the extraordinary strength that emerges when ordinary hearts face impossible choices.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Between Realms and Ruin" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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