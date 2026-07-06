Recent Release, "Buffalo Hunters," from Newman Springs Publishing Author David Gast, Presents a Gripping Mystery of Hidden Treasure & Deadly Secrets Beneath Murky Waters
Buhl, AL, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Gast has completed a new book, "Buffalo Hunters," a suspenseful tale set in the treacherous world of professional mussel diving. Travis Taggart, an ex-cop from Chicago, returns to his hometown seeking a fresh start and supplemental income through diving. What begins as honest work becomes entangled in a dangerous investigation when a diver discovers a cache of gold in an underwater cave and ruthlessly eliminates anyone he believes poses a threat to his secret.
Gast's background as a licensed professional mussel catcher lends unprecedented authenticity to the narrative. For years, he navigated the perilous rivers of Alabama, facing alligators, massive catfish, and snapping turtles while harvesting mussel shells destined for Japanese pearl makers. His construction business had taught him discipline, but the water demanded something deeper—constant vigilance against hazards both seen and unforeseen. This lived experience, shared with his wife and writing partner Phyllis, infuses every page with credibility that imagination alone cannot achieve.
In "Buffalo Hunters" readers will discover a pulse-pounding mystery rooted in genuine danger and survival. The stakes escalate as Travis becomes entangled in a web of murder and deception, forced to navigate both the criminal underworld and the unforgiving underwater realm he knows intimately. Through expertly woven suspense, Gast explores themes of redemption, courage, and the collision between a man's desire for peace and the darkness that pursues him.
"Writing this novel allowed me to transform the real dangers I've faced into a story that captures the raw intensity of life beneath the surface," said Gast. "My years as a diver taught me that the greatest mysteries often hide in plain sight, and that survival depends on trusting your instincts when everything around you is uncertain."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Gast's compelling work offers readers an unforgettable journey into a hidden profession where authenticity reigns supreme. This thrilling narrative will captivate anyone drawn to mysteries grounded in genuine human experience and extraordinary circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Buffalo Hunters" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Gast's background as a licensed professional mussel catcher lends unprecedented authenticity to the narrative. For years, he navigated the perilous rivers of Alabama, facing alligators, massive catfish, and snapping turtles while harvesting mussel shells destined for Japanese pearl makers. His construction business had taught him discipline, but the water demanded something deeper—constant vigilance against hazards both seen and unforeseen. This lived experience, shared with his wife and writing partner Phyllis, infuses every page with credibility that imagination alone cannot achieve.
In "Buffalo Hunters" readers will discover a pulse-pounding mystery rooted in genuine danger and survival. The stakes escalate as Travis becomes entangled in a web of murder and deception, forced to navigate both the criminal underworld and the unforgiving underwater realm he knows intimately. Through expertly woven suspense, Gast explores themes of redemption, courage, and the collision between a man's desire for peace and the darkness that pursues him.
"Writing this novel allowed me to transform the real dangers I've faced into a story that captures the raw intensity of life beneath the surface," said Gast. "My years as a diver taught me that the greatest mysteries often hide in plain sight, and that survival depends on trusting your instincts when everything around you is uncertain."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Gast's compelling work offers readers an unforgettable journey into a hidden profession where authenticity reigns supreme. This thrilling narrative will captivate anyone drawn to mysteries grounded in genuine human experience and extraordinary circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Buffalo Hunters" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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