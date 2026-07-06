Recent Release, "The Humanity of Jesus..." from Newman Springs Publishing, Explores How Jesus and John the Baptist Discovered Their Sacred Missions
Oak Ridge, TN, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marjorie Mott Lloyd has completed a groundbreaking novel, "The Humanity of Jesus and the Rebellion of John: Jesus, John, and the Essenes," that challenges conventional understanding of the Messiah's early life. What if the young Jesus did not possess awareness of his divine identity? When did he come to understand his purpose? Why did John the Baptist delay his ministry until nearly thirty? Could these two transformative figures have encountered the reclusive Essenes during their formative years? Lloyd's narrative weaves these questions into an enthralling exploration of spiritual awakening and personal destiny.
The author brings a unique perspective shaped by her background as a licensed professional counselor and her deep family heritage of faith and social consciousness. Marjorie is the daughter of Reverend Royden C. Mott, an evangelical pastor devoted to history and service to marginalized communities. Her late brother, Stephen C. Mott, PhD, taught social ethics at Gordon-Conwell Seminary and authored Biblical Ethics and Social Change. This legacy of theological inquiry and compassionate engagement infuses Lloyd's work with authenticity and spiritual depth.
In "The Humanity of Jesus and the Rebellion of John," readers will discover an emotionally rich meditation on how two of history's most significant figures matured into their callings. The novel honors the human experiences of Jesus and John while respecting the sacred traditions that define them. Through lyrical storytelling, Lloyd invites reflection on faith, identity, and the complex journey toward spiritual purpose. Readers will find themselves contemplating the intersection of divine will and human choice in ways both intimate and transformative.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marjorie Mott Lloyd's spiritually enriching work invites readers to reconsider fundamental narratives of Christian history. This novel opens doors to profound questions about faith, human development, and divine calling that will linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase "The Humanity of Jesus and the Rebellion of John" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author brings a unique perspective shaped by her background as a licensed professional counselor and her deep family heritage of faith and social consciousness. Marjorie is the daughter of Reverend Royden C. Mott, an evangelical pastor devoted to history and service to marginalized communities. Her late brother, Stephen C. Mott, PhD, taught social ethics at Gordon-Conwell Seminary and authored Biblical Ethics and Social Change. This legacy of theological inquiry and compassionate engagement infuses Lloyd's work with authenticity and spiritual depth.
In "The Humanity of Jesus and the Rebellion of John," readers will discover an emotionally rich meditation on how two of history's most significant figures matured into their callings. The novel honors the human experiences of Jesus and John while respecting the sacred traditions that define them. Through lyrical storytelling, Lloyd invites reflection on faith, identity, and the complex journey toward spiritual purpose. Readers will find themselves contemplating the intersection of divine will and human choice in ways both intimate and transformative.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marjorie Mott Lloyd's spiritually enriching work invites readers to reconsider fundamental narratives of Christian history. This novel opens doors to profound questions about faith, human development, and divine calling that will linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase "The Humanity of Jesus and the Rebellion of John" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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